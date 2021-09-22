Bus driver shortage challenges schools

WAUKESHA — School districts across the country, including some in Waukesha County, are grappling with a shortage of bus drivers.
“One of our greatest challenges during the first few weeks of this school year has been to provide a stable busing system,” said Elmbrook School District Chief Strategy Officer Chris Thompson in a recent letter to families.
Elmbrook utilizes Go Riteway for its bus service and at its peak, needs 61 bus drivers to serve all district students.
“Currently, Go Riteway has 50-52 regular route drivers, leaving us 9-11 short each day,” Thompson said. “This shortage can sometimes be filled by Go Riteway office staff, stand-by emergency drivers, or company mechanics or other miscellaneous staff, but on any given day we have been short 3-6 drivers. forcing the cancelation or delay of 6-12 public and private school routes each day since September 1.”
He said co-curricular events have had to be canceled or adjusted as well. Go Riteway announced a 11% increase in wages for drivers to $18 per hour last week.
Elmbrook isn’t the only district encountering challenges. Waukesha School District Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said the district is “having to make adjustments for sports and activities.” He praised First Student, the bus service Waukesha Schools uses, for “doing a great job of patching things together. We very much appreciate their partnership. We know they’re short on drivers.”
Arrowhead School District Superintendent Laura Myrah said the district hasn’t experienced negative consequences of bus driver shortages so far this year. They use Dousman Transport for their bus services. In the past, when bus shortages have occurred, students and families have been asked to transport themselves to co-curricular events or in some cases a coach bus has been hired — that’s not been the case so far this year, though.
New Berlin School District Chief Financial and Operations Officer Patrick Miller said the first couple days of the school year saw issues with a few buses being late, but that was more due to road construction than staffing. He said the district last year switched to a new system that staggered the start times of elementary schools and consequently reduced the number of buses needed.
“Fewer buses mean fewer bus drivers are needed to complete the routes,” he said. They use Durham for their buses; the company’s starting wage for drivers is $20.65 per hour.
Elmbrook has begun soliciting interest and building training resources for parttime staff, coaches and some administrators to pursue their CDL certification in order to offset some of the driver shortage.
First Student Location Manager Joni Sablich said applicants are welcome. “To retain and recruit drivers, we have increased starting wages to $19 an hour,” she said. “We also offer a sign-on bonus for new drivers.”
To apply with First Student, visit workatfirst.com.
To apply with Durham, call 262-784-7278.
To apply with Go Riteway, visit goriteway.com/drivewith-us/. To apply with Dousman, visit https://rb.gy/xzzndi.