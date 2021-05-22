WAUKESHA — What do you do when you’re searching for a new house with your significant other under the current housing market?
You fix up a camper and live in your family’s yard until you’re able to find the right home, of course.
That’s what one couple did before finding their Waukesha home, which they’ve been enjoying for about seven months. Greg Kirstein and his girlfriend Ava Vera closed on their home on Oct. 30 after beginning their search in March of 2020 – right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Kirstein said the process began in March after he spoke with his landlord and transitioned to month-to-month rent, which ended up costing them an additional $250 a month on top of the rent they were already paying — a “steep penalty,” he said.
“I’d been paying rent for several years and wanted to start to get out of the apartment lifestyle and into a house where we could sort of do our own thing, improvements, all that kind of stuff,” he said.
Kirstein said he began the process with Realtor Raffi Shirikian with Rossman Realty Group, LLC. At the end of March, early in their search, the couple received an accepted offer, but due to issues which arose from the home inspection, they got out of it. After a few more months of searching they decided to get out of the apartment for good.
“We got the bright idea to talk to my grandma who had a 30foot travel trailer camper and it wasn’t being used,” Kirstein said. “So we decided ‘You know what? Maybe we can fix this up, get out of the apartment situation, keep looking for a house but temporarily live out of this camper.’” Kirstein said they got the camper from his grandma and they parked it on his girlfriend’s family’s land.
They spent about $1,000 in renovations on the camper, packed a storage unit “as full as they possibly could” and moved into the camper in July. They were able to hook the camper up to the septic tank and take showers at Ava’s parents’ house.
“Learning to live in such a confined space was challenging ... the storage and having to be creative with how to fit everything that we needed, that was one big challenge,” he said. “My girlfriend and I, we seem to get along well in confined quarters so that didn’t present any issues.”
The couple was able to save up money for a down payment on the house while living in the camper, and Kirstein said he’s learned a lot from the process.
“It was definitely an unusual market to do it in, especially with COVID hitting,” he said. “I definitely didn’t think it would take as long as it did.”
According to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR), April home sales were up 15.3% this year. Waukesha County saw a 4.3% change in sales from 2020 to 2021 and the entire southeastern Wisconsin area saw a 17.4% change.
GMAR said there has been a listing deficiency in the market for several years and in order to reach a balanced market there would need to be more than 6,000 additional units in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Sale prices were also up in 2021 compared to 2020 – with single-family unit prices up 8% in April, GMAR said.
Kirstein said they saw over 50 houses and put in over 20 offers before finding their home. The final house was priced quite a bit lower than his target budget.
“Throughout this market the thing that drove us nuts was people were paying $10-2030,000 over asking prices, which is just insane,” he said. “It felt like every time I was finding a house that’s within my range, maybe I could go up by $5,000 but I couldn’t go up crazy values.”
Kirstein said first-time home buyers searching right now should try to be creative and also think about where their money is going in order to save and buy time. Kirstein also said to look for houses that are listed at a lower value and recognize the value in making a home better by building equity.
“Keep your head up, it’ll happen eventually, I just had to keep believing that every house that fell through, it wasn’t the house for me in the long run,” he said. “Trying to have that mentality and trying to stay positive is challenging but I think it’s essential to getting through the process and coming out with your sanity.”