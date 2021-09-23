Capt. McNerney to succeed Frank as Cedarburg police chief

CEDARBURG — Capt. Michael McNerney has been selected to become the next police chief of the Cedarburg Police Department at the beginning of next year.
Police Chief Tom Frank announced in July that he would be retiring on Jan. 4, 2022 after over 22 years of service.
“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and will do my best to fill the shoes of Chief Frank who has been an outstanding Chief,” McNerney said. “The Cedarburg Police Department is a great department with great personnel who strive to provide outstanding service to the citizens of Cedarburg. We are very fortunate for the relationships that we have with our citizens and other city departments and I want to continue those partnerships.”
The city of Cedarburg Police and Fire Commission posted the job availability internally at the police department. The Cedarburg Police Department received two internal applications from McNerney and Lt. Ryan Fitting, according to a press release from the police department. Both applicants were interviewed by the commission in August. After the conclusion of the interviews and discussion among the commission, they asked Frank to request a background investigation by an outside agency on McNerney.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department conducted the background investigation of McNerney, which found no information that would prohibit the selection of McNerney as the next police chief, the press release stated. The Police and Fire Commission confirmed their selection of McNerney as the next police chief upon Frank’s retirement at their meeting this month.
“Captain McNerney has worked very hard for this opportunity and is well prepared to lead the Cedarburg Police Department,” Frank said. “He is engaged with the community and has the respect of the officers. He diligently works every day to improve himself and those around him. Mike is open to new ideas and strives to provide a high level of service to the community.”
McNerney joined the Cedarburg Police Department in February of 2000 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to juvenile detective in 2013; promoted to detective sergeant in 2017; and promoted to captain in 2020.
McNerney served in the United States Army from 1993 to 1997 and from 2005 to 2006.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2002 from Mount Scenario College and earned a Master’s of Arts in Ancient and Classical History in 2016 from American Military University in Charles Town, WV.
McNerney served on the Ozaukee County Special Response Team for 17 years, with five of those years being the sniper team leader. He also attended Northwestern’s Police School of Staff and Command in 2015.