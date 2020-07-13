Car stolen from woman loading groceries, crashes into parked car

WAUKESHA — A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police after crashing the car of a woman who was loading groceries Saturday afternoon.
Police Lt. Kevin Rice said the vehicle was stolen off of the 2000 block of Kensington Drive at about 3:09 p.m.
“A resident reported that their car was just stolen after taking groceries out of it, so I think they were back and forth in their house and when they came back out, their car was gone,” Rice said.
Footage collected from a residence on the 2100 block of Kensington Drive shows the vehicle speeding down the street before crashing into a parked vehicle. The fleeing vehicle loses its tire and pulls over.
“Then he took off on foot, officers found him,” Rice said. “He lied a couple times about his name, then he fit the descriptions, he was in the area, he actually had an airbag burn on his collarbone, and on his chest.”
Rice said he believed the man was allegedly tasered twice.
The man has not yet been charged, but is believed to be a 28-year-old Waukesha resident and has been held on alleged charges of operate without owner’s consent, hit and run, resisting arrest and had also had a warrant for his arrest.
Rice said both the cars were totaled and there were no reported injuries from the crash.