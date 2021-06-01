Caregiver reminds community of the importance of Alzheimer’s Month

WAUKESHA — For many, the first day in June is just another summer day, but the start of the month also marks the start of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a month that caregiver Donna Savin from Waukesha knows the importance of firsthand.
Four years ago, Savin’s closest friend was diagnosed with memory loss, one of the first stages in Alzheimer’s disease. Since then, Savin has started working as her friend’s full-time caregiver while advocating for the importance of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Savin said the month is important because it makes people aware of Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss, and the sooner people are aware they may be suffering from one of these conditions, the sooner they can take steps to slow the pace of the disorders.
“The sooner this can be found out, the sooner something can be done about it,” Savin said.
Tim Harrington, the community outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, an organization that provides education and aid for Alzheimer’s patients, said that there are a number of ways to do this.
Harrington said, although there’s no way to completely prevent Alzheimer’s disease, that people who live a healthy lifestyle are less likely to suffer from it later in life. He said regular exercise, eating healthily, getting good sleep and staying socially active are all ways that people can reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s.
He also said that, when someone does get the deadly disease, there are ways to slow the pace of it. The most important thing for families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients can do, he said, is to keep patients socially
active while providing support for caregivers in the community.
“Start gathering again,” Harrington said. “Start supporting caregivers. Start offering that support.”
He also said that, especially as pandemic restrictions are starting to be relaxed, it’s important to ensure that people don’t rush social interactions and to go at whatever pace they’re comfortable with. This is something that Savin’s friend, Nancy Link, has been doing.
During the pandemic, Link has been helping other people who suffer from memory loss by calling them regularly on the phone. Doing this, Link said, has given her friends a way to stay socially active, and she encouraged anyone who has a family member or friend who suffers from memory loss to do the same.
“Make sure the one who has the problem has the ability to communicate,” Link said. “I’m slow now, but if I communicate, I can be faster.”