WAUKESHA — Carroll University track and field athlete Aubrey Headon will compete in the 2021 Paralympic Track and Field Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota from June 17-20. She’s the first of the university’s track athletes to do so.
Headon, a sophomore exercise science major from Rochelle, Illinois, has qualified in the 100-meter, the 200-meter, and shot put. While competing at the Desert Challenge Games, Headon finished with a time of 18.82 in the 100-meter dash, a time of 42.24 in the 200-meter, and threw the shot put a distance of 5.16 meters.
Headon competes in the Women 20+ T35 ambulatory division in her events, meaning she has coordination impairments. She was born with cerebral palsy. Headon will be wearing her Carroll women's track and field uniform at the trials.
“It’s very exciting,” Headon said of the coming trials. She said she’s been competing in track and field since 6 years old.
“When Aubrey was coming in as a freshman (she) wanted to be a part of something special by being part of a collegiate track and field program but we were excited to have her (and) she is our first paralympian that we’ve ever had on our track and field,” said Head Women’s Track and Field Coach Shawn Thielitz, adding Headon has been appreciated by coaches and teammates alike. “She was an inspiration for a lot of them (and) they would see this young lady who by birth was dealt cerebral palsy but she was still out there, she worked hard, she pushed through no matter if it was hot or cold ... She wanted to get to Tokyo, that was everything she was training for.”
A select few from the trials later this month will go on to the full Paralympics later this year, held in Tokyo, Japan, alongside the Olympics. Headon said the limited number of slots allotted can make winning a place in the full Paralympics even more competitive than the Olympics.
Thielitz credited Headon’s family for their support and thanked her parents. “They’ve done a tremendous job with this gifted young lady,” he said.
When it comes to others with cerebral palsy, Headon said the best thing a loved one can do is “get them into sports early because it actually can help. ... If I stopped running now, I probably would be in a wheelchair more than I am ... it’s keeping me up and walking (and) on the move.”
After college, Headon plans to pursue a career in physical therapy and potentially work with the Wounded Warrior Project.
Headon will compete in the women’s shot-put June 17 at 6:25 p.m., the 100meter dash June 18 at 6:10 p.m. and the 200-meter dash June 19 at 11:05 a.m. Spectators can tune in for a live stream across NBC’s Peacock and digital channels. A 90-minute recap show will also air June 27.