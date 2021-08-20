Carroll University celebrates 175th anniversary

WAUKESHA — Wisconsin’s first institution of higher education celebrates its 175th anniversary this year, with Sept. 8 marking the exact day Carroll University first opened its doors.
Although classes don’t begin until next month, some students are on campus now and have begun taking photos with the large orange display on Main Lawn, standing between “C U” and “75” to serve as the “1,” marking the time that’s passed since Carroll’s story began. Events truly kick off Sept. 6 with a retrospective art gallery, Raised Grain Brewing Company releasing a Hazy IPA specifically for the historic milestone, Carroll-themed Divino Gelato, movie night and more.
“For nearly two centuries Carroll University has been a staple in Wisconsin not only for its distinction as the first institution of higher learning in the state, but also for its meaningful contributions to the greater community it serves,” said Carroll President Cindy Gnadinger in a statement. “From our students dedicating thousands of hours in community service annually, to educating and graduating over 23,000 living alumni who have gone on to be pioneers in their respective industries, we have much to celebrate from our past, present and future. We cannot wait to celebrate everything this university embodies— including our ethos of respect, integrity and stewardship— with our students, alumni and the entire Carroll community.”