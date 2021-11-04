Cedar Creek Settlement to host a Christmas Showcase

CEDARBURG — To kick off the 27th annual Festive Friday Eves series from Nov. 19 to Dec. 17, The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement merchants are hosting an opening celebration Friday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., showcasing creative, delicious, unique and useful holiday Christmas gift ideas.
The Lou Menchaca Trio will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary cookies and cider and enter a drawing to win a Settlement Showcase Gift Basket. Mel’s Charities will host an outdoor cookout to support their many community charitable causes (there is a cost for the cookout) and The Settlement will be collecting toys for Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive.
“The Settlement merchants will showcase their handmade, one-of-a-kind objects of desire for perfect Christmas gifting,” reads a press release for the event.
Alpine Gift Haus will feature Oprah’s Favorite Things — the hand-crafted Thomas Glen Boutique ornaments made in Poland. They will also host local wood-carver/artist Dan Grunst. Cedar Creek Winery will introduce their new bottle for their Christmas Blush wine. The label has a see-through window with historic buildings visible. The winery will also highlight eight of their wines.
The Olive Sprig has new olive oils and balsamic vinegar flavors, grab-and-go holiday gift sets, and a gift with purchase. Robins’ European Cottage will sample their French Creams and Irish Perfume and offer a gift with $40 purchase. Cedar Creek Trading Post will sample their many gourmet dips, black popcorn and fresh fudge. TLC Casuals will showcase their selection of sweaters, ponchos, capes, scarves, wraps, jewelry and purses made from recycled Army tents. They will also offer a gift with a $25 purchase and a gift with a $50 purchase. ReFabulous has repurposed vintage pieces, antiques and accessories and offers a free gift with purchase. Dime a Dance is the place for everything vintage — holiday fashions, beaded bags and sparkly jewelry. Lakeside Cookie Company has hand-decorated holiday-themed cookies as well as fresh dough and cookie decorating supplies.
Make sure to grab a cocktail or a bite to eat at one of the restaurants — Cream & Crepe Café for soups, sandwiches and crepe desserts; The Anvil Pub & Grille for steaks and burgers; or Tomaso’s for a pizza or Italian specialty.
For more information, visit www.cedarcreeksettlement.com.