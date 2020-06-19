CEDARBURG - The Cedarburg Art Museum will still open its beer garden to the public this summer, starting June 25. While some things have been canceled or continue to stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants, businesses and other organizations have been slowly opening up based on county and national health guidelines.
“Our beer gardens are a treasured community event,” said Samantha Landre, executive director of the museum. “We know people are excited to find some kind of normalcy at this time, so opening our beer garden was important to us.”
The Cedarburg Art Museum has been busy with work behind the scenes while it was closed during Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. The museum has created virtual programming, which includes artist interviews and exhibition tours. These are available for free on their website and social media accounts.
A Safer at Home exhibition will also be uploaded and shared on an online exhibition space for the public to view. During quarantine, the museum asked people to document their experiences in sketchbooks.
The museum opened June 3 and implemented new policies and guidelines.
The opening of the beer garden on June 25 will be a night for members and volunteers with food provided by Yellowbellies. After that, families can come visit for drinks from Sprecher, food and entertainment every Thursday until the last night of Sept. 20.
The museum will be following some guidelines, such as limiting beer garden capacity to 50 guests at a time in the beginning of the season. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and encourage visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
High touch surfaces will also be disinfected and hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be provided. Credit/debit transactions will only be allowed and there will be a separate entrance and exit to the beer garden.
“The safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is our number one priority,” Landre said.
Some new things are also coming to the beer garden such as a new stage, a 1890s fountain and an outdoor sculpture exhibit featuring Teresa Lind, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater professor and sculptor.
For more information about the beer garden, visit www.cedarburgartmuseum.org/beergarden.