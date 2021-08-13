CEDARBURG — Many community members have stepped in to show support to Webster Middle School’s Student Acceptance Team after the Cedarburg School Board decided to permanently cover up a “Love is Universal” mural the student group painted in June.
The Student Acceptance Team focuses on bringing inclusion, acceptance and diversity to Webster.
In a letter to the Webster and Cedarburg community, the School Board stated that the mural was removed due to the failure to follow the proper process for approval. They also claimed that not all members of the school community were represented in the mural.
“The District has policies and procedures in place which must be followed, and approval is required for all student groups and faculty advisors regarding publications and productions created and distributed, including murals painted on school walls,” according to the School Board’s statement. “The Board is now aware that instructions provided to a staff member by an administrator prior to the completion of the mural were not followed.”
The statement continued, “District administrators reviewed the initial proposal, and an administrator directed that the mural be more inclusive of all students in our school community. The administrator also was attempting to obtain further information from the staff member about the meaning behind elements of the proposed mural and was in the process of reviewing the neutral criteria for approval as outlined in the District’s policies and procedures. However, the mural was completed without final approval, which was pending.”
Superintendent Todd Bugnacki and School Board President Rick Leach did not respond to News Graphic’s request to elaborate on the School Board’s decision before the deadline.
Katherine Myszewski, former Webster teacher and advisor of the Student Acceptance Team, stated that she did get approval of the design for the mural from Webster Principal Tony DeRosa and if there were any other procedures she needed to go through for approval, she was not told of them. She added that there is nothing in the staff handbook regarding protocols for this type of thing.
Prior to the School Board’s decision, the mural had been covered up twice before the district issued an apology and uncovered it after parents expressed outrage on social media. The school district stated the reason the mural was “temporarily covered” was due to conversations on whether the planets in the mural that represented LGBTQ+ flags were “developmentally appropriate” for the young students who were coming to Webster for Summer Academy.
Neil Willenson, co-founder of Camp Hometown Heroes, stated on Facebook that he received a donation from Jacob Borkin and his family for the Student Acceptance Team to purchase a large canvas and materials to recreate the mural. The family asked to keep the donation amount private.
“The great news is they are being inundated with requests for their mural,” he said. “I know they feel so embraced by some members of the community.”
Laurie Ritchie, who is a mother of a student who was in the Student Acceptance Team during the last school year, said the student group has received requests from all over the state and country to buy more signs, stickers, shirts and merchandise that depict the mural.
Ritchie stated that the donation from the Borkin family will allow the mural to be a “traveling” mural.
“Various local companies and organizations will be able to display it proudly so that so many more people will be able to see the mural for years to come,” she said. “Other schools, churches, synagogues and private businesses have started inquiring about having the mural painted at their locations as well. It is truly amazing, and slightly overwhelming the support being shown for these kids.”
Ritchie is looking for someone to create a Facebook page or website dedicated to the Student Acceptance Team and their cause.
Parents, community reacts
Danny and Jeanie Crawford of Cedarburg were appalled when they heard the mural was permanently covered up. In response, the couple is offering to the Student Acceptance Team to recreate their mural somewhere on their property at W61N397 Washington Ave. The Crawfords own the buildings on the property and Jeanie Crawford runs her physical therapy practice, Dr. Jeanie Crawford, DPT SBR Therapy and Wellness, out of one of the buildings.
“As far as the artists knew their ‘love and acceptance’ piece was welcome and approved at the school,” Danny Crawford said. “To abruptly paint over their work without consulting them or putting together a plan for relocation of the mural was flat out wrong, disrespectful, hurtful.”
He added, “It appears the district that has allowed a student acceptance team (which is fantastic) is now not accepting/silencing the team. So, the Crawfords and their buildings on Washington Avenue that see ten thousand cars a day won’t be silenced and would happily allow a recreation of the mural. That can’t be silenced, that can’t be painted over. Love wins.”
Danny Crawford believes it is “110% acceptable” for young children to have seen the elements of the LGBTQ+ flags in the mural.
“Most young children would have no idea what the flags mean, if they ask? Use that moment as a chance to educate,” he said.
Program Director Paula DeStefanis of the Northshore Academy of the Arts and the Arts Mill in Grafton and its founder, Sheri Mabry, have offered their educational space for the Student Acceptance Team to recreate the mural, if they wanted to, and to showcase their mural at an upcoming show at the Arts Mill.
Coincidentally, the art show is called “Inclusion” and will run from Aug. 27 to Oct. 10.
“If you go through history, you will often see that art was taken down for various reasons and often the art is a historical reference of what was happening in society at that time,” DeStefanis said. “We are providing the vessel so the art can be on view and everyone can take their own stance.” Sarah Magdalene is a mother of a student in the Student Acceptance Team.
“We feel as any parent would when something your child worked hard on is ruined and rejected for reasons that lie in a convoluted bureaucratic cloud of thinly-veiled homophobia,” she said. “Simply said, we are disappointed but not at all surprised.”
Magdalene said the students should have been given the grace to correct any omissions in the mural and the rework could have been used as a learning opportunity. “The entire project shouldn’t be completely written off as a total loss, especially when citing vague and unsupported reasons spanning from developmental appropriateness to unsupported bureaucratic approval processes to unspecified non-representation of an entire community,” she said.
Magdalene added, “As an LGBTQ+ household with two moms in Cedarburg, we don’t want to stand out or make waves. We simply want to exist in peace with every other resident. We want our six children to have a safe place to belong. We want to be welcomed and accepted as valuable citizens who have a lot to offer our community. We want our family and all families to feel safe and welcome.”