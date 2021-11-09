Cedarburg couple raising money through jewelry store to buy Christmas gifts for local families

CEDARBURG — A Cedarburg couple is giving back this Christmas through their small jewelry business.
Linny Wang started making jewelry this past year. She has improved her craft through watching tutorials, trying new things and speaking with other artists. Wang likes to incorporate pearls, flowers and semi-precious stones in her handmade jewelry.
Making jewelry has been an escape for her while she is in grad school.
“It’s something I really enjoy doing,” Wang said.
She eventually started her business, Linny’s Artsy Fingers, with her husband Jarrett Wiesolek.
Wang sells earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings on Etsy and has sold them at local events. Wang and Wiesolek have sold jewelry at three fairs hosted by the The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast and were selected by the Cedarburg Cultural Center Jury Committee to be a vendor at the 2021 Wine and Harvest Festival.
Wang and Wiesolek said they were so thankful for the support they have received from the community.
“We thought we would do our small part to hopefully give enough presents for a family in the community,” Wiesolek said.
Wang and Wiesolek are taking $3 per sale from their best-selling earrings, a clip-on set with a pearl and semi-precious stone, through Dec. 10 to go towards purchasing Christmas gifts for local families through Ozaukee Family Services.
Wang describes the clip-on earrings on her Etsy store as “perfect for someone who doesn’t like to wear earrings that need piercings or for a child’s birthday or communion, or even as an accessory for a flower girl dress.”
“Because my earrings are handmade, each earring could be slightly different, but I think it’s important to embrace each earring’s own ‘Earringality,’” Wang further said on her Etsy store page.
As of Thursday, the couple has sold 10 earrings, thus raising $30. They hope to raise at least $100. Wang said they were already planning to shop for some toys for the first round of gifts with the money they have raised so far.
Giving back has become a tradition for Wang and Wiesolek when they are vendors at events. They like to choose one or two little girls, ask them to pick their favorite piece of jewelry and give it to them for free.
“I remember when I was a little girl, I knew I couldn’t afford this so I was too anxious to even look at them. So I just wanted to tell those little girls if you want something you can still have it,” Wang said.
To view Linny’s Artsy Fingers on Etsy, go to www.etsy.com/shop/LinnysArtsyFingers. The earrings that are part of the donation program are called “freshwater pearl and gemstone” with 18k gold-plated clip-on dangle earrings (rose quartz, green quartz, multi-color agate), which can be viewed at https://etsy.me/31qe2nW. Follow Linny’s Artsy Fingers on Instagram at www.instagram.com/linnysartsyfingers.
Linny’s Artsy Fingers will also be a vendor at the Holiday Craft Fair of Washington County on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.