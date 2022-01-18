Cedarburg Cultural Center Executive director steps down

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Cultural Center Executive Director Stephanie Hayes announced her resignation last Wednesday.
“The time that I have spent at the center has been some of the greatest and most treasured of my life,” Hayes said in a CCC newsletter. “I truly feel that it is my second home, a place where I had an opportunity to create and share so many memories with all of you. I raised my family inside of the walls of the CCC and it will always hold a very special place in my heart.”
Hayes’ last day was Jan. 7. She took on the role as executive director in March of 2014, replacing former Executive Director Lauren Hofland. Hayes is a Homestead High School graduate and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre arts from Illinois Wesleyan University.
“I will make sure that this transition is as seamless as possible because I care deeply about the future of the center and our community, and I look forward to volunteering and spending time with all of you in the future,” Hayes said. “My continued support for the CCC is unwavering and I hope that you will also continue to take care of our beautiful CCC spaces with your time, talent and treasure as well.”
In her letter, Hayes thanked the CCC Board, staff, volunteers, supporters and the community for their support and inspiration. She also promised to see everyone around the center soon.
Peg Edquist, president of the CCC Board of Directors, said it was all well wishes on behalf of the board.
“It was a wonderful parting of the ways even though we were sad to see her go,” she said.
Edquist added that Hayes and her husband have been amazing contributors at the center.
The CCC Board is in the very early steps of planning the recruitment process for a new executive director and they are accepting resumes.
“We plan to take our time to choose the right person who will really work with our dedicated staff and our steadfast Board of Directors and our loyal volunteers, all of whom are working hard and are going to make the transition very easy,” Edquist said.
Edquist asked that people be patient as they search for a new executive director.
For inquiries on the position and to submit an application, contact Kathy Lanser at cccedsearch@gmail.com.
“We’re looking for a special person who can utilize their background in visual and performing arts, historic site management, to help us provide a gathering place to celebrate art, music and history,” Edquist said. “We’ve been doing it for more than 30 years and we’re confident we will find someone with enthusiasm who will bring loads of talent to the center.”