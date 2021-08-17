CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Fire Department announced promotions for two volunteer members. Deputy Chief Joseph Hintz was hired as a full-time deputy chief, which makes him the second full-time employed member of the Cedarburg Fire Department.
Hintz started his fire service career while in high school, becoming a member of the Cedarburg Fire Department’s Explorer program. He became an officer of the Explorer program, helping to lead and train other young men and women. Upon completion of high school, Hintz joined the department as a volunteer firefighter. While completing his two-year college degree, he also continued to take classes in the department, preparing himself for advancement.
Hintz has completed state certifications in firefighting I and II, fire officer I, emergency services instructor I, driver/operator pumper, driver/operator aerial, EMT and advanced EMT. Hintz is also active in fundraising at Firemen’s Park, serving as president of the Firemen’s Park Board.
The second promotion is for volunteer Capt. Andy Heidtke to deputy chief. Heidtke also started his career as an Explorer with the department. He also held a leadership position within the Explorer program, helping to mentor and train the young men and women in the program.
Heidtke joined the department upon completion of high school in July of 2006. He went on to obtain his four-year degree in engineering. During this time, Heidtke continued to stay active within the department, taking state certification classes for firefighting I and II, fire officer I, emergency services instructor I, driver/operator pumper, and driver/operator aerial.
Heidtke is serving as training captain of the department. Heidtke is also very active in CFD fundraising efforts. He serves on the Firemen’s Park Board.