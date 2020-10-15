CEDARBURG — Paul Yank, an artist with many years of practice in printmaking and sculptures, has left an everlasting impression on fellow artists, family, friends and the Cedarburg community. Yank died Oct. 1 at the age of 88 years old after a short battle with cancer.
Yank was born in 1931 in Milwaukee. He graduated from Layton School of Art and majored in fine arts as a sculptor. He also attended the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and attained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
His career as a sculptor began in 1958 when he was selected as a sculptor-inresidence for Milwaukee’s natural history museum for eight years through a nationwide competition. During that time he studied cultural anthropology and designed and created three-dimensional displays for what is now known as the Milwaukee Public Museum.
Yank also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lived and studied in Kyoto, Japan for three-and-a-half years as a marine. He studied bridge engineering, which helped him in his career as a sculptor.
Yank was commissioned to build fountains and large-scale public sculptures in the Milwaukee area and other places in Wisconsin, some of which can still be seen today.
Yank moved his family to Cedarburg in 1966 and set roots in the community. He had set up a studio at the former Weber Brewery at W62N718 Riveredge Drive and eventually added a gallery and other art studios so other artists could work there. In 1985, his studio housed the Ozaukee Art Center, also known as the Wisconsin Fine Art Association, which is still there to this day.
At his studio, he mentored many artists of various skill levels, like Jack Pachuta and Terry McCauley. Both former students expressed how grateful they were to have known Yank and to have been taught by him.
Pachuta’s friendship with Yank began in 2004 when a friend encouraged him to take an eight-week printmaking course from him.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have known him and to have worked with him. I have lost a friend, a mentor and an inspiration,” Pachuta said.
“But even more important, Cedarburg and Wisconsin have lost a treasure that can never be duplicated.”
McCauley visited Yank’s studio in 2014 and was invited by Yank to join a printmaking class.
“I was a painting and drawing major at MIAD, and never had taken a printmaking course there,” he said. “So it was then that I fell in love with the process, and in the end grew to love Paul. Besides learning from a remarkable, incredible artist, I found a teacher, a mentor, and beloved friend. I am brokenhearted that he’s gone, but I will cherish the brief fleeting years, hold tight to the wonderful memories, and be forever grateful that our paths have crossed.”
An amazing mentor
Not only did Yank inspire many artists, he also helped his daughter, Karen Yank, in her career as a sculptor.
“He was first and foremost an artist of his own but then secondly an amazing teacher and mentor to so many, including myself,” Karen Yank said.
Karen Yank currently lives in New Mexico and has done over 50 large-scale public commissions to this date.
“I have to give credit to my dad, like almost 100 percent because not only did I inherit his talent, but he taught me from such a young age…,” Karen Yank said about whenever she is introduced or complimented on her work.
Karen Yank added that she knew how to be successful because of what her father taught her and that she continued to talk with him about her work even though she was far into her career.
“He will continue to live on in my work,” she said.
Karen Yank has heard from many of her father’s students and other artists since he passed away.
“It’s extremely touching,” she said. People called him a “perfect gentleman,” a “most loving, giving artist” and said he was passionate about his work and would help other artists succeed.
“He made you believe in yourself,” Karen Yank said. “He would meet you wherever you were in your artistic level and he would find a way to alleviate that and make you feel secure about what you do have and then help slowly find those steps to increase and grow without ever telling you what to do.”
Karen Yank has also heard from non-artists who said “that (Yank) took so much time to let them experience art in a more meaningful way than they had ever done before.”
Future of the Art Center
Karen Yank and her husband, Rodney Hamon, will keep the Ozaukee Art Center open and continue to teach classes there.
A solo exhibition of Yank’s sculptures and prints were featured in 2018 at the Cedarburg Art Museum called “Paul Yank: Process & Perspective”. It showed off his interest in building up complex, layered visual compositions.
In addition, a public sculpture dedication and celebration of Yank’s life, artistic accomplishments, and his unique contributions to the city of Cedarburg is being planned out.
“I am honored to have known Paul and to have served with him on the Public Arts Committee,” City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said. “The Cedarburg community has lost a talented artist, arts mentor, and visionary.”
For those that knew and loved Paul, a foundation has been set up in partnership with the city of Cedarburg’s Public Art Commission to purchase Paul’s sculpture titled “Tree of Life” to be dedicated for the permanent outdoor collection of the city of Cedarburg. Anyone interested in donating should contact Karen Yank at ozaukeeartcenter@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to the Ozaukee Art Center to continue Paul’s work of promoting arts in the city of Cedarburg. Due to the pandemic, this dedication will be delayed temporarily until a time when people can all safely gather to celebrate Yank’s life together.