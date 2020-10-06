CEDARBURG — A Cedarburg man is now charged after allegedly discharging a firearm at his apartment, resulting in another man being struck by a bullet after it had ricocheted.
According to a criminal complaint, the Cedarburg Police Department responded to a report Sept. 26 at approximately 9:27 p.m. from a man who said his neighbor tenant, Dale Lemke, had discharged a firearm at the Woodmere Court apartment complex, W55 N235 Woodmere Court.
The victim also reported that he was struck in the right ribcage area of his body by the fired bullet after it had ricocheted.
Police spoke with the victim and his roommate who stated that they were standing in the parking lot outside their apartment and saw Lemke standing on his second floor balcony, which was the adjacent building.
The victim and witness stated that they heard a popping sound, which they initially thought sounded like a firecracker. The victim stated he then heard what sounded like rustling in the woods, which separates the victim’s apartment from the defendant’s apartment. The victim reported then feeling something impact him in his rib cage; he then looked down and saw a spent bullet laying on the ground next to him and realized the popping noise was actually a gun being discharged, according to the complaint.
The complaint states that the bullet did not pierce the victim’s clothing or skin due to the ricocheting in the wooded area.
Police observed the spent round, a 9mm hollow point, and noted in the complaint that it was oblong and distorted from ricocheting and striking objects.
The victim claimed he heard the defendant laughing on his balcony and he and his roommate yelled at him that he shouldn’t be shooting a gun in an apartment complex. Lemke allegedly responded by saying, “What, do you want some? You better shut the (expletive) up.”
The victim and his roommate reported hearing another gunshot after going back into their apartment.
Another tenant also reported hearing two gunshots after speaking with police, according to the complaint.
The police made contact with Lemke, who initially denied firing a gun. His girlfriend and 12-year-old son were also in the apartment at the time. The complaint stated that the girlfriend also initially denied a gun being fired but then said she heard two rounds being fired and believed it was discharged by Lemke. While interviewing the girlfriend, police noticed three 9mm hollow point rounds on the couch in the living room and a black handgun foam case on the kitchen table with no gun.
According to the complaint, police searched the apartment for a gun. They found two unfired 9mm hollow point rounds on the balcony and found the gun in a bedside safe. Lemke allegedly confirmed it was the gun he had fired but claimed he fired it by accident.
Police also located two spent 9mm Lugar casings laying in the grass directly beneath the Lemke’s balcony.
Police administered a preliminary breath test to Lemke, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of .27, according to the complaint.
Police also found a glass pipe on the living room coffee table.
The criminal complaint stated there was burnt marijuana stuffed into the bowl area which was later tested positive for THC.
Lemke was charged with counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia.