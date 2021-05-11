CEDARBURG — A man who has spent approximately 20 years collecting signed baseballs from every single Milwaukee Brewers player since its inception in 1970 has decided to donate his collection to Children’s Wisconsin.
“Children usually go there for some reason that isn’t the greatest and this will just give them and their family a break to go talk about baseball because baseball is fun, baseball is very Wisconsin,” said Ben Nummerdor of Cedarburg.
So far, Nummerdor has over 900 signed baseballs in his collection, and he only has 27 left to go. His collection covers three walls in the spare room in his house.
However, before he started his baseball collection, the only signed baseball he owned was from Chicago Cubs player Bill Long, who was also a family friend. In 1990, Nummerdor was able to visit Long in Chicago for a game. Nummerdor was given a tour of the locker room and was able to meet the players.
The first signed baseball by a Brewers player that Nummerdor collected was signed by Robin Yount, who was a shortstop for the Brewers from 1974 to 1993 and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1999. Nummerdor purchased the signed baseball from a sports card store for approximately $100.
“The balls I have in my collection range anywhere from $15 to $20, to $800,” Nummerdor said.
Out of his large collection, Nummerdor’s favorite signature is of Jim Gantner.
“His penmanship is just impeccable,” he said.
Nummerdor has been able to collect the baseballs by attending charity events such as Brewers on Deck and signings at retail outlets.
One of Nummerdor’s most memorable moments when seeking a signed baseball was when he met Jonathan Lucroy at a charity event.
Nummerdor said his then-wife thought Lucroy was very handsome. So when Lucroy gave Nummerdor a signed ball, Nummerdor patted him on the behind and said, “That’s for my wife.” Nummerdor said that Lucroy had a good laugh and so did his ex-wife after he told her.
But one very successful tactic for the past couple years has been mailing baseballs to players and asking them to sign it for his collection. Some of the players he contacted even sent him a letter back with a signed baseball saying that they were proud to be part of his collection.
The signatures that will be most difficult to obtain are three Brewers players who are deceased: Ray Peters, Dan Thomas and Roger Miller.
But Nummerdor said Mark Attanasio, owner of the Brewers, came across his story and had people get in touch with Nummerdor to help him get the remaining signatures he needs for his collection.
“That was a huge surprise for me,” Nummerdor said.
In talks with Children’s Wisconsin, Nummerdor said his collection will probably go to their sports medicine clinic in Greenfield. He added that he will continue to collect signed baseballs of future Brewers players to add to the collection.