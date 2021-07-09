CEDARBURG - A “Love is Universal” mural at Webster Middle School being covered up has led to upset parents on Facebook and a public statement from school administration.
A former teacher at Webster has been speaking out about Cedarburg school administration covering up the mural that was created by students. Webster Principal Tony DeRosa, Assistant Principal Dan Reinert and Superintendent Todd Bugnacki made a statement after receiving feedback from parents on Wednesday on Facebook and in a letter to families on Thursday.
Katherine Myszewski claimed she was told by Principal Tony DeRosa that the mural, which shows various types of LGBTQ+ pride flags, was not age-appropriate for younger students who are attending Summer Academy to see. She said that covering up the mural was an act of oppression. The mural has since been uncovered.
The mural shows the planet Earth in the middle with language that says “Love is Universal.” Behind Earth are six planets that represent different LGBTQ+ pride flags. The Earth is surrounded by people of different races holding hands.
The mural was designed and painted by the Student Acceptance Team, a student group that focuses on bringing inclusion, acceptance and diversity to Webster. Myszewski was the teacher adviser for the group and she presented their design to DeRosa, who approved it.
“They wanted to send a message that no matter what your background is, no matter who you are, you are loved and accepted,” Myszewski said. School administrators said in a statement Thursday the mural has been uncovered and that “the covered mural caused confusion and speculation.”
“It caused our talented Webster student-artists to question the validity of their work,” the letter states. “It caused our community members to question how well we carry out our shared beliefs of respect and compassion. The covered mural sent a message that ANY of the content contained within it was not appropriate, and we are saddened by this. That was not our intention and we sincerely apologize.”
In the Facebook post, the school said the reason the mural was “temporarily covered” was because Webster hosts mostly elementary-aged students for Summer Academy and there are ongoing conversations across the school district regarding what is developmentally appropriate for those students.
“While we advocate for all of our students to learn about diversity and acceptance at all ages, students process gender issues differently depending on age,” the letter stated. “The intent was to ensure the educational setting was developmentally appropriate through further dialogue about the sexual identities depicted by the various flags/representations as well as when these concepts are typically discussed at the different age levels.”
The letter further states, “We believe "Love is Universal" (the featured phrase on the mural). We value the work of our Student Acceptance Team as they work to create a more inclusive community that has benefited our entire community. We’re proud of the work they’ve done to create awareness around racial and gender inclusion and equity. Our students have safe connections in classmates, teachers and groups like the Student Acceptance Team at Webster and the (Gay Straight Alliance) at Cedarburg High School.”
Ex-adviser: ‘Still work to do’
Myszewski said she is content that the Cedarburg School District “has owned up to their mistakes, but there is still work to do.”
“Cedarburg School District needs to make a commitment to disrupt systems of inequity with ongoing education and self-reflection, be responsible for all students’ success and failure, and build relationships to validate, empower, and engage all learners in a rigorous academic environment,” she said.
Myszewski recommended the school district hire an equity director, complete an equity audit to see where their inequities lie, and develop an equity plan. She also encouraged people in the school district to continue educating themselves on LGBTQ+ topics.
“Also, the statement only touched on the topic of sexual identity, which refers to sexual acts performed by individuals,” Myszewski said. “Sexual orientation, which refers to sexual attraction and romantic relationships, needs to be included.”
When students were halfway done with painting the mural, Myszewski said that DeRosa emailed her saying that there were some items in the mural that he didn’t think through and asked to discuss some options. During a meeting, Myszewski claimed that DeRosa suggested keeping just the planet that represented the traditional rainbow pride flag and making the other planets represent other countries.
“I refused to cover up the different (LGBTQ+) flags because it’s a part of who students are and they’re so proud to have a part of themselves on this mural,” Myszewski said.
After discussions between the Student Acceptance Team, DeRosa and Myszewski, the students edited their design to have hearts inside the people in the mural that represented flags from different countries to add different nationalities.
The mural was covered up twice without Myszewski’s knowledge, she said.
When Myszewski came to Summer Academy to teach, she saw the mural — which was close to completion — was covered up. She said she was told by a co-worker that DeRosa told him that the mural was covered up because it was not finished and not up to par.
Students finished the mural on June 28 and the mural was covered up again a couple of days later. That is when Myszewski said she was told in an email that the mural was not age-appropriate.
She mentioned that the covering up of the mural was one of the reasons why she will not be returning to teach at Webster next school year. She said the lack of equity initiatives by the school district and lack of support for the equity initiatives that she has tried to bring to the district is what drove her to leave her job.
Ryan Ritchie was an eighth-grader this past school year and a member of the Student Acceptance Team. She was angry when she found out the mural was covered up and was really upset with Webster’s first response on Facebook.Ritchie said she thinks younger students should be made aware of the LGBTQ+ community sooner so that they are more open-minded to it as they get older.
“The school is acting like it is something that the kids need to be shielded from but it should be a normal part of conversation,” she said. Ryan’s mother, Laurie Ritchie, was also upset. “At first I was angry, as there were plenty of theories out there on social media and they were all upsetting. I just didn’t understand it,” Laurie Ritchie said. “The mural doesn’t have anything offensive on it in my opinion, but apparently the pride flags depicted in the planets were the part causing all the commotion. I was also upset because I know how proud my daughter was of her work. She and her friends poured hours of their free time into bringing that design to life.”
Ryan Ritchie said she is still not OK with the situation after the letter was sent out to families.
“A lot of us think it wasn’t a genuine apology and it seemed like they are trying to maintain the school’s reputation and it doesn’t feel like they really care about it,” she said.
Laurie Ritchie said she wants to believe the letter was a little more sincere.
“They uncovered the mural; that was the goal,” she said. “I am glad this got people talking and we can see how much support we have in the community. I hope the school will continue the conversation and continue working to make sure all students feel safe, welcomed and included.”
Laurie Ritchie and a group of parents have come together to raise funds for the Student Acceptance Team.
“Other than that, parents are just supporting their kids as they see all of this play out in front of the community,” Laurie Ritchie said.