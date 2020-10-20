Cedarburg Performing Arts Center shines on virtually during pandemic

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Performing Arts Center’s Visiting Artists Series is on a temporary pause until it can safely welcome audiences, artists and volunteers back to its theatre. But that doesn’t mean the organization is sitting still.
Over the past few months, the CPAC has been working on ways to keep the arts alive, even though its stage is temporarily dark. During the pause, it is continuing to engage virtually with friends and fans until it can once again present live performances.
To that end, the CPAC’s good friend, John McGivern, recently visited the venue to record a few of his beloved family stories. His first story is currently available on the CPAC website at www.cedarburgpac. com Their new “virtual” website tab offers additional streaming opportunities including new music videos from favorite performers, memorable past performances, recent artist master classes and on-stage collaborations between musicians and music students, details about upcoming live presentations in the area and more.
“We know that people need the performing arts now more than ever,” said Helen Lukas, Cedarburg PAC, Inc. marketing coordinator. “For the past 20 years, we’ve been presenting world-class performances on our stage. We’ll continue to shine on virtually for now, but look forward to the day our doors re-open for live performances.”
The Cedarburg PAC was founded in 1999, in part, to bring high quality performers to the greater Cedarburg area through presentation of the Visiting Artists Series. The Visiting Artists Series showcases a broad range of nationally renowned performers and rising stars in a state-of-the-art, intimate theatre. Each season, the Cedarburg PAC, Inc. sets out to “Enlighten, Educate and Entertain”. With each performance, an effort is made to expose students to guest artists through master classes, workshops and on-stage collaborations.