Cedarburg police add e-bike to bike patrol unit

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Bike Patrol will be adding its first electric bike, or e-bike, to its fleet of pedal bikes. The announcement was made on Monday when donors and organizers met with the CPD to place the e-bike order. Anticipated arrival date is June 2022.
“We were thrilled with how quickly the donations came in,” said Sherry Bublitz, project organizer. “Within a few days of launching the fundraiser, we received $5,000…enough to purchase the Patrol’s first e-bike. A heartfelt thank you to Friends of the Cedarburg Police for donating $2,500 and Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedarburg for their gift of $2,000.” An anonymous donation of $500 brought the total to $5,000.
Plans to purchase an e-bike for the CPD began in July 2021 when Ken Steinhoff, a Port Washington resident and e-bike rider, had a chance encounter with a CPD Bike Patrol officer near the Interurban Trail. Commenting on Steinhoff’s e-bike, the officer “wished” the Bike Patrol had e-bikes saying “it would make our job much easier.” Later in the day, Steinhoff met Bublitz, his daughter, at a local coffee shop and the rest is history.
E-bikes are becoming more popular with police bike patrols. In addition to making it easier to maneuver through crowds and go places that would be dangerous for vehicles, an e-bike provides a boost of power for the rider to go faster — up to 28 mph — and arrive at a scene less fatigued and better able to provide assistance. Other benefits include increased carrying capacity, expanded patrol range, and the ability for an officer to ride for longer periods of time.
“I join Sherry in thanking the e-bike donors,” said Sgt. Tom Schellinger. “Right now the Bike Patrol consists of five officers and three pedal bikes … our goal is to add another two e-bikes to the fleet.”
Tax-deductible donations earmarked for CPD e-bikes can be sent to Friends of the Cedarburg Park and Rec Department, W63N645 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Donations can be dropped off at City Hall to ensure they are received before Dec. 31. Donors who give $2,500 or more will be recognized on an e-bike.
“The sooner donors step forward, the better,” Bublitz said. "Right now it’s a six-month lead time for delivery of police e-bikes … it would be a dream come true to have the entire fleet of e-bikes here by June 2022.”