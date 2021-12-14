CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg community will soon have to bid farewell to its police chief, Tom Frank, who will be retiring early next year after serving for over 22 years.
Capt. Michael McNerney has been selected to become the next police chief of the Cedarburg Police Department.
Frank had nothing but positive things to say about the city of Cedarburg and the people who reside here.
“Cedarburg is really a great community to live and work in. It’s a very welcoming community. It’s unique in a lot of ways,” he said, adding that it is special how much residents care about the community.
Frank is the seventh police chief in the history of the Cedarburg Police Department, succeeding Chief George Rees.
Frank wasn’t the only one in his family who has served at the Cedarburg Police Department. Frank’s grandfather, August Frank, served as the Cedarburg police chief from 1932 to 1944.
Frank grew up in Cedarburg and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in its criminal justice program and worked part-time as a dispatcher at the Cedarburg Police Department while taking classes. Frank was then hired as a police officer while still attending college but he eventually graduated in 1988.
Frank was promoted to patrol sergeant and in 1990 he was promoted to detective sergeant/juvenile officer, where he dealt with crimes related to children and worked as a school resource officer.
During his time at the Police Department, Frank was also selected to become a member of the Ozaukee County Tactical Team, which he was a part of for 17 years before becoming police chief. In addition, he earned his master’s degree in Business Administration at Concordia University Wisconsin and attended Northwestern University-Police Staff and Command College.
It was in July of 1999 that Frank was appointed chief of police at the Cedarburg Police Department.
Early on in his role as chief, the police department moved into a new station in 2000, where it currently resides. Shortly after that, Frank initiated the task of rewriting all of the department’s policies in an effort for the Cedarburg Police Department to be accredited through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.
“It was a goal of mine early on to reach that achievement and we were able to do that in 2010 and we have to go through the accreditation process every three years after that and we’ve been able to meet that standard every three years after that,” Frank said.
Other things Frank accomplished was putting video cameras in squad cars and then giving officers body cameras a few years later. Another goal of Frank’s was to recruit the best people possible for all roles at the Police Department.
“If you hire good people and give them good training, good equipment and good leadership, they’re going to do amazing things,” Frank said. “I think that’s happened here.”
Frank added that watching the people who work at the department grow and do good has been one of the most enjoyable parts of his job.
As police chief, Frank said it is important to be open to suggestions and analyze any criticism to see if it is valid and if it can help yourself improve. It is also valuable to work with the community and stay in touch with it.
Frank added that improving the department and its services to the community and watching it all come together was very fulfilling.
In his retirement, Frank said he will continue working on his home remodel with his wife and spend more time and effort on the small software company he co-owns. He also hopes to visit his one son who lives in Florida more and to bike more often.
Frank expressed his gratitude for his family, the Cedarburg Police & Fire Commission and all of the Cedarburg mayors, city administrators and Common Council members who have been very supportive during his career. He appreciated the community for all of the support it has given him as well.
“Police officers that work in the city of Cedarburg are very fortunate where we really feel the support form the community and that makes a big difference for everybody that works here and it makes it an enjoyable workplace,” Frank said. “It’s been one of the really amazing things about working in this city.”