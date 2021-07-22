Cedarburg Police Chief Tom Frank to retire early next year

CEDARBURG — Tom Frank of the Cedarburg Police Department will be retiring as police chief after over 22 years.
Frank was appointed police chief in July 1999 as the seventh chief in the history of the Cedarburg Police Department. He succeeded Chief George Rees, who worked in that leadership role from 1981 to 1999.
“I’m looking forward to the next five and a half months and I hope to be able to assist the Police and Fire Commission in any way that they request of me to make this important decision,” Frank said.
The Cedarburg Police and Fire Commission will be considering Frank’s letter of notice of intent to retire during their meeting tonight at 7 p.m. Frank’s last day will be Jan. 4, 2022.
The commission will also discuss how they will proceed in selecting a new police chief. Frank said the commission will decide whether they will search for candidates within or outside of the Cedarburg Police Department.
The commission will also consider promoting Andy Heidtke from Acting Deputy Chief to Deputy Chief at the Cedarburg Fire Department.