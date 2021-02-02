Cedarburg’s May Maxwell Street Days canceled

CEDARBURG — The May 2021 Maxwell Street Days event, originally scheduled for May 30, was recently canceled due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz of the Cedarburg Fire Department said they wanted to notify their vendors early enough so they can plan their schedules out for the summer. He added that they were concerned about the safety of the members of the fire department.
“The pandemic isn’t winding down yet,” Vahsholtz said. “The shots are coming out slowly but we still have to look out for our members’ safety. A lot of our senior members do work up there (and) have not been vaccinated yet, they’re still waiting for vaccinations.”
The past four scheduled Maxwell Street Days in 2020 were also canceled due to COVID-19.
All of the funds that are generated through Maxwell Street Days are given to the Cedarburg Fire Department. The department typically uses the funds to purchase new fire trucks.
“The city has never paid for a fire truck,” Vahsholtz said. “All of the fire trucks that we have owned currently and throughout the years have all been paid for by the funds generated up at Maxwell Street Days and our other fundraising events.”
The last truck the fire department purchased was a year-and-a-half ago, costing under a half a million dollars.
The fire department has also used the funds to give back to the community. They have donated to the American Legion, Peter Wollner Post No. 288, to the Cedarburg Public Pool, the Cedarburg Public Library and have paid for playground equipment for a local park.
“We use the money where we see it will benefit the community, especially if it involves kids in the community,” Vahsholtz said.
The cancellations of Maxwell Street Days have caused the Cedarburg Fire Department to push back on their fire truck replacement schedule. Vahsholtz added that it also has been disappointing that they haven’t been able to give back to the community and see the public, especially the department’s senior members who don’t go on fire or ambulance calls. “It’s a real nice place to have comradery,” he said. “That’s kind of what makes our department maybe a little unique too is that we do have that senior membership that can’t actively participate in firefighting and EMS but they’re still able to help the fire department give back to the community.”
The fire department hopes to hold a drive-through brat fry, similar to what they did last year. Vahsholtz thanked the community for their support during that event.
“We’ve missed being able to mingle with the community and we look forward to hopefully getting back into the swing again in July of this year,” he said.
For more information about Maxwell Street Days, visit www.cedarburgfiredept.com/maxwell-street days.