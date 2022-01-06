CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board had its first-ever listening session Monday night in the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, allowing constituents to speak on their concerns.
Public comment during Cedarburg School Board meetings has been a point of tension with many parents. Lately during meetings, public comment has been limited to only discussions about certain items on the agenda. Parents have come forward to express ongoing frustration with the board for not allowing public comment on anything off of the agenda.
Eleven people spoke during the listening session. Individuals spoke about topics that many parents have approached the board about in the past such as COVID-19 mitigation measures, district teachers and staff, the current litigation the district is in with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the “Love is Universal” mural that was permanently covered at Webster Middle School.
A couple of people suggested the School Board look into applying for school-based testing for teachers, staff, students and their families for the 2021-22 school year that is being offered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“I see no downside to this; testing and applying for it can be the first step in restoring the trust that you have lost from parents this school year,” said Suzy McManus.
Katherine Burrows also recommended the school district do this and she also urged the School Board to go back to a mask mandate, “You promised to pivot if the time came; that time is here,” she said However, there were two individuals who expressed support for the school district’s COVID-19 measures and in-person learning.
Elizabeth Charland also thanked the School Board for not having onsite testing at Cedarburg schools, noting that children may experience anxiety around medical testing.
Matt McManus expressed his concern about the district’s expenditures on legal services, specifically noting the litigation the district is in with the DPI. The DPI ruled in July that the Cedarburg School District “did not conduct a reasonable investigation” of a parent’s complaint that her child had experienced persistent racial harassment at Cedarburg High School. The decision came after an appeal filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on behalf of Jessie Mchomvu, whose biracial son was allegedly continually subjected to persistent racial jokes and comments at school, including a fellow student expressing the desire to drive a car over Black Lives Matter protesters. The school district is appealing the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s ruling.
“I’m not here to discuss the substance of that complaint but I do believe the taxpayer money that the district is spending on this complaint is wasteful and the results thus far are embarrassing,” Matt McManus said.
He also referenced the district’s press release and email that was sent out in response to an Ozaukee County Circuit Court judge recently unsealing portions of the record and pleadings in a case relating to an investigation into allegations of discrimination. He said the messages were uncalled for.
Mary Jo Canham, a former CSD employee, stated she came to speak on behalf of district staff.
“Teachers and staff feel like they can’t speak up without being reprimanded or downgraded in the evaluation process which does affect and impact their salary,” she said.
Canham said teacher compensation is a big reason why the Cedarburg School District is losing its top teachers.
Mural blowback
Rachel Arroyo, owner of Cedarburg Threads, asked the School Board to show support to the Student Acceptance Team, a student group that focuses on bringing inclusion, acceptance and diversity to Webster Middle School, after their “Love is Universal” mural was permanently covered up.
In a letter to the Webster and Cedarburg community, the School Board stated that the mural was removed due to the failure to follow the proper process for approval. They also claimed that not all members of the school community were represented in the mural.
Many community members, including Arroyo, stepped in to show support to the Student Acceptance Team. Arroyo sold T-shirts and other products depicting the “Love is Universal” mural to support the club.
“It really did damage to those children,” Arroyo said, “and I was really happy to be able to show those kids with all of the orders that came in from across the country that they are supported and they are appreciated for who they are. And I really hope you would think again about ways you can support these children, allowing them some way to create something that would express what their club stands for and that it’s just love and acceptance of all people.”