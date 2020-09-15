OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has updated its COVID19 Data Dashboard to include more information, including active school investigations. Cedarburg School District confirmed this week that they have two positive COVID-19 cases.
The dashboard states that active school investigations are “one or more positive cases in a school setting which cause the quarantine of close contacts or additional positive cases.”
Data on the dashboard is updated Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.
As of Monday morning, the dashboard shows that there are two active school investigations — one at Cedarburg High School and one at Thorson Elementary School.
The Cedarburg School District received notification Sept. 10 of one positive COVID-19 case in Thorson Elementary School and one positive case at Cedarburg High School. The Cedarburg School District reopened its schools for the 2021-22 school year Sept. 8.
“The Cedarburg School District continues to work closely with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, and with their guidance, the close contacts have been identified and advised to quarantine,” according to a press release from the school district. “All close contacts have been advised to undergo testing for COVID-19 and have been informed that they will need to complete all 14 days of quarantine prior to their return, even if a negative result is reported. The district is closely monitoring this situation and will notify families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future.”
The press release further states that all areas of the building will be thoroughly cleansed and spaces disinfected, per the district’s established protocol.
“As an organization, we are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of illness,” said Todd Bugnacki, Cedarburg School District superintendent. “Staying at home when symptoms are present and seeking medical help when appropriate are ways we can all continue to share in the responsibility of reducing or preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The school district is encouraging families to take their child’s temperature before school, monitor for symptoms and remind their child about the importance of wearing a mask and physical distancing. If their child is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, parents are asked to contact District Nurse Nicole Cofta, and/or the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
The dashboard also reports a school investigation at St. Francis Borgia Catholic School in Cedarburg.
The News Graphic reached out to St. Francis Borgia Catholic School but received no comment before deadline.
Grafton High School recently confirmed a positive case.
Ozaukee County residents can also view the burden (total number of cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks) and can view that by zip code.
The data dashboard also reports on hospitalization rate and confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group.
The information for Ozaukee and Washington counties can also be compared to each other.
To view the data dashboard, visit www.washozwi.gov.