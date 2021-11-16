Cedarburg superintendent announces retirement at the end of this school year

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg School District Superintendent Todd Bugnacki has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year after 35 years of service in education.
“The decision to retire is not an easy one for me and comes with a very heavy heart,” Bugnacki stated in a letter to parents and community members. “Our time together has made me a better person and administrator, which in turn has allowed me to better serve all of you.
“I am a relational leader, and the greatest joy for me has been my engagement with all of you and our kids. My fuel over the years has come from interactions with students, staff, parents and community members. That fuel has afforded me opportunities to embrace our past, present and future, knowing that our top priority has always been to challenge our students to achieve their goals and dreams.”
Bugnacki took on the role as superintendent in 2015, after being the district’s director of curriculum and instruction since 2013. Prior to coming to Cedarburg, Bugnacki was the assistant superintendent of the Greenfield School District.
Three other school officials have departed from the district this year. Former Cedarburg High School Principal Adam Kurth left to become the Hartland Arrowhead High School principal. School Board member Brandon Goldbeck also left his position, followed by former School Board President Chris Reimer.
Bugnacki said that the district has flourished in just about every metric used to measure the “vibrancy of a district,” but added that there is always more to be done.
“We must continue to evolve and lean forward to welcome and embrace the many opportunities on the horizon,” he said. “Our collective work to this point is the foundation for the work that has yet to be done.
“I am immensely proud of our efforts and accomplishments. I thank you for your support, guidance and open hearts throughout my tenure. The incredible success we’ve experienced over the years and the relentless focus on improvement has been the most rewarding work of my career. We are positioned for even greater success in the years to come.”
School Board President Rick Leach released a statement following Bugnacki’s announcement.
“We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our Cedarburg community,” Leach said. “Mr. Bugnacki and his team have consistently focused on the essential work at hand and led the district with compassion and dedication; always placing students, staff and families first. His involvement in many civic organizations has been crucial to promoting Cedarburg as a great place for families to live, work and learn.”
Leach said the School Board will begin the process of finding a replacement immediately and that more information will be available on the hiring process in the coming weeks.
“I will be recommending a thorough, transparent and inclusive process, similar to what the district has used for the past two superintendent hirings,” he said. “The process will ensure we secure the best possible candidate to lead our district into the future. Our goal is to build on our success together to ensure a bright future for all students.”