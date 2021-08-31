Cedarburg wants family’s pit bull removed from city

CEDARBURG — The city of Cedarburg has filed a lawsuit against a couple regarding their pit bull, Jinx. The city is looking for the court to order Warren and Kristin Eickhorst from keeping or harboring Jinx within the city limits of the city of Cedarburg after numerous alleged incidents with the dog.
“Eickhorst is responsible for either intentionally or negligently failing to keep Jinx in compliance with the City’s code prohibiting animals at large,” according to the documents of the lawsuit.
In a letter to the city’s attorney, Johnathan Woodward, the Eickhorsts said they are “fully and wholeheartedly objecting” to the accusations that their dog fits the definition of a “public nuisance.” Warren and Kristin Eickhorst have been living at their residence with their two adopted sons for 21 years.
“Jinx has been a member of our family for approximately five years,” according to the letter. “In those first three years, there have been no incidents questioning his behavior or temperament that I can recall. In fact Jinx has assumed the role of emotional support animal for myself, my wife and our two adopted sons. We are in the process of certifying him as such.”
The court documents reference two alleged incidents where the dog has bitten someone. On January 8, 2020, a resident was bitten by Jinx while at the Eickhorsts’ residence and a resident was bitten by Jinx on the hand on March 24, 2020.
In response to these incidents, the chief of police sent a letter to Eickhorst imposing restrictions on Jinx, including that Jinx must be muzzled when off the Eickhorst property.
The Eickhorst letter stated that the two incidents occurred while the dog was on a leash and under their control with their new neighbor and Jinx was not “at large.” The letter also stated that they posted a sign that said “Beware of dog” after receiving the letter from the chief of police.
The court documents also note alleged numerous incidents where the dog was reported off leash and in a neighbor’s yard. Eickhorst was cited for a dog-at-large violation after a neighbor reported to police that Jinx was in the neighbor’s yard on June 3. In response to this report, the chief of police sent a second letter to Eickhorst reminding Eickhorst of the restrictions imposed by the chief’s March 2020 letter.
There was one incident where the dog allegedly “lunged” at a neighbor and bit him in his back leg/thigh area in mid-June 2021. This happened after the neighbor saw Jinx in his backyard and attempted to report his concerns to the Eickhorsts but no one was home. On June 24, 2021, a neighbor reported Jinx, who was off-leash, “charged” a neighbor in the neighbor’s driveway.
The court documents say that residents near the Eickhorst property have reported they feel unsafe allowing their children to play outside as they are fearful that Jinx will be loose and will charge or bite.
City of Cedarburg Municipal Code defines “public nuisance” in relevant part as “a thing, act, occupation, condition or use of property which shall continue for such length of time as to:
N Substantially annoy, injure or endanger the comfort, health, repose or safety of the public;
N In any way render the public insecure in life or in the use of property.”
The city code specifically enumerates “[a]ll animals running at large” to be a nuisance.
The city is demanding that the court find that the defendants have intentionally caused a public nuisance, or, in the alternative, that the defendants have negligently maintained a public nuisance.