CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg recently announced that Wine & Harvest Festival, a free annual festival that brings hundreds of artists, musicians, food vendors and more to the streets of Cedarburg, will be back in 2021 after closing down in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This fun family-friendly celebration will be the 48th annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic Cedarburg, and will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The last year and a half has been trying for everyone,” said Executive Director BJ Homayouni. “Many of us lost a lot, learned a lot and are hopefully coming out of the pandemic wiser and more empathic than we went in. We’re all relieved to be looking at better days, and getting back to planning festivals that bring us together as a community.”
The board of Festivals of Cedarburg will continue to monitor safety regulations and recommendations, but is optimistic that the 2021 Wine & Harvest Festival will look much like it has in the past, with several hundred juried artists lining the main street, a full food court offering a wide variety of delicious, festival- friendly food options (including the popular Harvest Apple Brat and Cranberry Turkey Wrap), a kids’ area, a huge farmers market, and live music at a number of stages around town, including the main stage which offers extended hours on Saturday night.
Festival favorites include Saturday’s Great Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off, featuring large scale pumpkins, tomatoes, gourds and other amazing giants, and Sunday’s hilarious Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta, where seasoned paddlers navigate massive floatable pumpkins across Cedar Creek to win cash for their favorite charity.
Festival meetings are held monthly at Cedarburg City Hall and are open to everyone.
To offer support to Festivals of Cedarburg, or for more information visit www.CedarburgFestivals.org or call 262-377-3891.