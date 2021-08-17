CEDARBURG — A Cedarburg woman is looking to raise money to publish a children’s book she wrote inspired by the stories she told her granddaughters about fairies in her garden.
Jean Yarger began her tale of fairies at her home when her first granddaughter, Addison, was very young and a big fan of the mystical creatures. Yarger recalled taking a video of fireflies and sending it to Addison to see if she could count the “fairies” flying around outside.
“The next morning she was up bright and early calling Nana to tell me how many fairies were in my backyard,” Yarger said.
Eventually Yarger began to think about the day when Addison wouldn’t believe her stories about fairies anymore.
“I didn’t want her to quit believing in magic and the magic that we all have within us,” she said.
Soon enough, Addison got two more sisters, Grace and Paige, who were also told about fairies. Yarger’s granddaughters inspired her to write and illustrate a children’s book called “Where Magic Lives” so that they know that their grandmother knows that there aren’t really fairies in her garden, but to not let the magic of fairies disappear from their lives and to believe in themselves.
“Where the Magic Lives” follows the story of 7-year-old Abigale who believes that her grandma’s garden is a special place of magic, fairies and a talking rabbit named Jenkins. She believes in stories about fairies named Addy Bug, Lilly Pickles and Lollipop. Those names are actually the real nicknames of Addison, Grace and Paige respectively. Addy Bug is the fairy of inspiration, Lilly Pickles is the imagination fairy and Lollipop is the innovation fairy.
“Those are the things within each of us that we can create and make some magic,” Yarger said.
However, Abigale begins to doubt her nana’s stories until she learns from her nana that the magic is inside her.
Even though 11-year-old Addison knows the truth about fairies now, Yarger asked her to keep the magic up with her two younger siblings for when they came to visit her this summer.
“She talked the fairies up big time and by the time they got here, the first thing they said was, ‘Where are the fairies?’” Yarger said.
Yarger had never considered herself an artist, but she enjoyed illustrating her book and making her story come to life.
Yarger has read the story to her granddaughters and showed them the illustrations.
“They have approved the pictures, they told me along the way which ones were good and which ones weren’t,” Yarger said with a laugh. “They’re good art critics. They love the story.”
Yarger recommended that children read it with their parents, grandparents or other adults that are special in their lives. At the end of the book, there are questions for children to go over with an adult.
As of Thursday, Yarger had raised over $1,000 out of her $13,000 goal on Kickstarter.
To support Yarger and reserve a signed, hard copy of “Where Magic Lives,” visit https://bit.ly/3iL9gYg.