WAUKESHA — Waukesha history is often dominated by the achievements of electric guitar wizard Les Paul and the grand stories of the city’s Springs Era.
But on Thursday, officials got a chance to recognize their forefathers who took the first steps toward making a small, but growing village along the Fox River, into the city it is today.
Holding their first Common Council meeting in the new City Hall, aldermen, staff and Mayor Shawn Reilly marked the city’s 125 anniversary with remarks, a presentation and a ribbon-cutting.
Common Council meetings are typically held on Tuesdays, but this one was held on Thursday to commemorate the first Common Council meeting held by the new city of Waukesha on Feb. 4, 1896.
Although Waukesha was settled more than 185 years ago — and was home to the Potawatomi for many years before — it did not officially become a city until 1896, when voters in what was then the Village of Prairieville voted to incorporate the community.
Marking history
Reading from a 1949 Freeman article that recounted the city’s first council meeting, Reilly noted that there were plenty of voters, many of them older residents, who were against the incorporation.
In the end, it was the village’s younger voters who won out, and eventually elected the city’s first mayor: a young Democrat by the name of John Brehm.
“‘We convene at a time of great importance in the life of our quiet and prosperous city,’” said Reilly, reading from Brehm’s remarks at that very first council meeting. “You will all agree with me that the task of setting at work the machinery of our new city government is a matter of no small moment … If this body feels disposed to make public improvements over and above what has been made in recent years, the same must be done with judgment, vigilance and care.’” Pointing to that pledge, Reilly added that over the past 125 years, the city has “strived to uphold the words of Mayor Brehm” and make improvements to the city “that will leave it better for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.”
Beer, sponsors and celebration
After his remarks, Reilly asked some of the city’s anniversary celebration sponsors to join him for a virtual presentation of sorts.
As part of its 125th anniversary, the city has more than a dozen events scheduled throughout the year.
There was the unveiling of Raised Grain’s 125th Anniversary Beer that took place at the Waukesha JanBoree last month; the History of Waukesha in 100 Objects Exhibit at the Waukesha County Historical Society that will take place in March; and lots of other history-themed events that will take place throughout the spring, summer and fall.
All of those events will cost money, and Reilly took time to thank the sponsors helping to pay for the events, including major donors Eaton and MetalTek.
In addition to Jon Wehrli and Jackie Pride from Eaton and Eric Skibo from MetalTek, Nick Reistad of Raised Grain Brewing Company took part in the presentation.
Meetings in person?
While members of the public still are not allowed to attend Common Council meetings in person, that could change soon.
On Tuesday, Alderwoman Kathleen Cummings asked that the council discuss opening meetings back up to the public in March with reduced capacity measures in place.
Aldermen could discuss the move at their next meeting on Feb. 18.