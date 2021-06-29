Celebrating the Fourth

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Several communities across Washington County are celebrating Independence Day throughout the weekend with live music, parades, special events, and, of course, fireworks.
West Bend is hosting various activities throughout the 4th of July in celebration. The city’s celebrations kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade sponsored by area veterans groups and the city. Everyone is encouraged to participate and no pre-registration is required. The lineup will be on Main Street in front of Badger Middle School, 727 S. 6th Ave. The parade will travel north on Main Street through downtown, turn on Seventh Avenue crossing Washington Street (Highway 33) to North Main Street and ending at Regner Park, 800 N. Main St., West Bend. The route is about 1 mile long.
There will be free live music in Regner Park from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in Regner Park, as well as free root beer floats for kids from 10:30 a.m.-noon, and food and beverages from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
At 11 a.m., the Kiwanis Duck Derby kicks off at the Regner Park Creek near the tennis courts. There will be a sand castle building contest from 1-3 p.m. at the Regner Park Beach.
A free DJ and dancing begins at 7 p.m., as well as subs, snacks and treats, at Riverside Park, 700 Kilbourn Ave.
The Horicon Bank Fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Hartford
Hartford’s 4th of July festivities begin with a 2 p.m. parade on Main Street to Veterans Park, 777 S. Main St. There will be entertainment, games and live music at the park.
Fireworks begin at dusk.
The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the events.
Germantown
The Germantown Kiwanis Club is bringing back the village’s 4th of July celebrations.
A parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Germantown Post Office, W156-N11301 Pilgrim Road, and travel down Pilgrim Road to Main Street. It will then turn on Park Street and end at Firemen’s Park, W162N11870 Park Ave.
Music and entertainment follow the parade from 4:30-9:30 p.m. until the fireworks display begins. Food and beverages are available at the park from a limited number of vendors.
Kewaskum
Kewaskum is hosting its Independence Day celebration on July 3 with fireworks at River Hill Park, 1150 Parkview Drive.
Shut the Front Door, a cover band that plays rock, pop, dance and country, will begin playing at 7 p.m.