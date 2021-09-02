MADISON, Wis. — The chairman of the Department of Natural Resources policy board said Thursday he did nothing wrong when he consulted with a Republican congressman and an aide to the GOP state Senate leader about refusing to step down from his position.
Fred Prehn's term ended in May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give Evers appointees majority control of the board. Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step aside for Naas.
He said he won't leave until the Senate confirms her. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has taken no steps toward a confirmation vote, ensuring Republicans maintain control of the board. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit demanding a judge remove Prehn from the board.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Prehn traded emails with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany as well as a LeMahieu aide, former University of Wisconsin Regent Gerald Whitburn, a Republican, and conservative lobbyists about his decision to stay on the board.
Prehn issued a statement Thursday morning saying suggestions that he coordinated or consulted with state Republican elected officials are “not factual.” He said he never spoke to any “currently elected Wisconsin state official in regards to this matter.”
“I did, however, speak with friends and acquaintances as I foresaw holding over could become contentious,” he said. “I wonder if any other political appointee has ever had discussions with friends and/or colleagues, or even a spouse about what is going on in their lives?”
He said he's confident he can legally hold the seat despite Naas' appointment and looks forward to the courts resolving the matter.