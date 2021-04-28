WEST BEND — Walls are going up at the new changing room at Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center, 5501 County Highway M. Five seniors from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) senior design class, with the assistance of their professor, Mark Rounds, are building an accessible changing room.
On Saturday, the class moved large walls built on campus to Blue Lotus for installation.
Blue Lotus did not previously have a private space for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. The changing room will ensure that quadriplegic individuals, and others who use wheelchairs, receive dignity and have appropriate facilities to change clothes or attend other important needs.
“We are so grateful to MSOE and the students for bringing this important project to life. The changing room will provide needed privacy and equipment to ensure all individuals receive the dignity they deserve,” said Jacqueline Janz, BLFRC executive director. “I’m quite impressed with the students’ professionalism and capabilities.”
With the belief everyone should experience nature and its benefits, the nonprofit provides accessible outdoor recreational and therapeutic opportunities for those experiencing profound life challenges. The rural day camp, located on a 64-acre property, has hiking trails, an in-ground pool, a four-acre pond, kayaks and canoes, pavilion space, a campfire for roasting marshmallows and more.
The building is equipped with a hydraulic lift table, sponsored by Michelle’s Action Angels Community Outreach, for increased ease and comfort. Others who use wheelchairs will be able to use the changing room.
The lift is an adjustable changing bench that allows caretakers to assist those with disabilities and seniors with changing. Rebecca Stelmack, board member and vice president of MAACO, compared it to a baby changing station in a restroom, but for adults.
The lift accommodates more than 400 pounds and is adjustable for people of different heights or those who use a wheelchair. It allows people to stay for a longer period of time without worrying about what they will do if they need a change or to switch clothes.
“It provides more accessibility for people who need a little bit more physical help with changing out if they’re getting into a swimsuit there at Blue Lotus or if they have to wear adult briefs or if they need help getting changed,” said Stelmack.
Stelmack personally knows the importance of the hydraulic lift. Her younger sister Michelle Gildersleeve, whom the organization was founded in memory of, had autism and could not use a toilet. She liked to go out and do things, but if she needed a change, her mother would need to spread her jacket on a bathroom floor or go to the family’s van.
“This kind of accessible restroom allows families and individuals with so much more privacy and accessibility to enjoy places in the community with a lot more dignity,” said Stelmack.
MAACO is also donating a sanitizing station for visitors to wash their hands.
Together, the hydraulic lift and sanitizing station are an approximate $43,000 sponsorship. The lift is expected to be installed at the end of May or early June.
MAACO is hosting a virtual/ drive-thru walk, Shine Bright Through the Night, at the end of August to fundraise for projects like these. For more information, visit www.michellesactionangels.org/ or the organization’s Facebook page.
The MSOE class coordinated help from contractors to install electrical, concrete base and roofing. They rallied companies to donate some of their services. The students built the wooden walls on campus and transported them on Saturday for installation.
The metal roof will be completed at a future date.
The building is expected to be completed by May 15, ahead of the class’s graduation.
For more information about BLFRC, visit bluelotusfarm.org or call 262-6752473.