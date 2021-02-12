Changes ahead for Iced on Main on Feb. 27

HARTFORD — Some big changes are ahead for this year’s 10th annual Iced on Main event to be held Feb. 27 in downtown Hartford.
The Mill, a local group working to better the community, will run the annual event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the second straight year the group is running the event, but group member Jennifer Einwalter said “logistical issues” will prevent them from having the ice sculpting contest that has been part of Iced on Main for the previous nine years. The group plans a number of other positive “add-ons” and changes so the event is still fun and well-attended.
Einwalter said the group is pivoting this year’s event for logistical challenges beyond their control. The main challenge was the company that supplies the 300 pound blocks of ice for the carving contest no longer does Saturday drop-offs. They said they could drop them off on Friday afternoon at 2:30, but there is not a facility in Hartford where organizers can store a dozen 300-pound blocks of ice for 17 hours.
“We’re working with a Wisconsin- based company who will be bringing us pre-made sculptures. We’re very excited about it because we were able to choose the sculptures we want and there will be a couple of custom ones as well so there will be a total of eight downtown,” Einwalter said. “The pre-made ice sculptures will have lights in the pedestal so they will also show really well at night.”
Einwalter said this year’s event is going to be strictly about viewing the sculptures and visiting downtown Hartford to shop and dine.
“People can visit our stores, our restaurants and eateries and bars and all of our downtown merchants that we have. Forte Bank will have complimentary hot chocolate at their location and the Rincon 225 apartment building is going to be our warming house and they will have free live music with Gene Gruber. They will also have the Barbecue Food Company Truck there. They will also allow anyone from the public to use their restrooms so there won’t be an issue about having to use the restrooms,” Einwalter said. “At Rincon 225 we will be giving away a limited number of swag bags with items from various businesses until the supply is gone.”
Einwalter is excited because this year there will also be a trivia contest.
“The online contest is called ‘Historically Hartford’ and the questions will be based on facts and historical information from some of our downtown businesses,” Einwalter said.
“We are all proud of Hartford, we love Hartford and we are very happy to call this place home, but if you have not lived here your whole life you may not realize that J.C. Penney’s used to be on Main Street. You may not realize that some of the locations we know today actually used to be a drug store, or a clothing store or they were restaurants where we shop now. It’s kind of piecing the story of our past with our present.”
To get involved in the trivia contest the public should go to The Mill’s Facebook page or their website at hartfordmill.com.
“That’s where we will be releasing the information. We’re still building the trivia contest at this point,” Einwalter said.
Einwalter said her group has big plans about what they want to do in the community.
“This summer we will also take over operating the Farmers Market that is always held in the parking lot near the city’s Recreation Center,” Einwalter said.