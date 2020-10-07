WAUKESHA — Waukesha County currently has a team of more than 225 people tracking who has been exposed to whom in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus — otherwise known as contact tracing — but financial circumstances may spur changes for next year.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said contact tracing within the county currently costs about $200,000 per week. The majority of that funding is taken care of through CARES Act funds by the state and federal government, but that money is set to end by 2021.
“We are looking at contingency plans to maintain and provide the contact tracing (and) looking at our options,” Farrow said, adding that reallocating funds may be a possibility.
The goal of contact tracing is to alert people who may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus, and prevent them from spreading it to others. Health experts say contact tracing is key to containing the virus and allowing places to reopen more safely, but the process isn’t easy.
After a person tests positive for the virus, a contact tracer would get in touch with the person and attempt to determine where they have been and who they were around.
The focus is on close contacts, or people who were within six feet of the infected person for at least 10 minutes. Those people would then be asked to selfisolate, monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if needed.
For those showing symptoms, the tracing process would start all over again. There’s also pressure to act quickly. Ideally, most of a person’s contacts would be alerted within a day. Farrow said in Waukesha County, more than 90% are.
Waukesha County’s contact tracing team is comprised of a mix of people hired for that specific role and county employees moved from other departments. Pay for contact tracers starts at about $20 per hour.
The more advanced disease investigators are payed around $28 per hour.
Waukesha County has also partnered with Carroll University to create a contact tracing curriculum. Some students are going through the program as well.
The data obtained in contact tracing is reported in Wisconsin’s communicable disease system, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The county is not currently sharing data with other organizations besides state and federal agencies. Data will be stored at the WEDSS system, with record retention requirements being set by the state Department of Health.
Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker said the County Board does not currently play a significant role in contact tracing, and it’s mostly handled between the county executive’s office and the state government.
Farrow said the county may potentially scale back contact tracing out of necessity. “That is a possibility, that’s what the Health and Human Services Department is actually going through, (we) do have a group that’s looking at contingencies (and) a sustainable model,” he said.
One major potential means of bringing down coronavirus-related costs would be cheaper testing.
UW-Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said there is work being done on new antigen tests that use a different technology from existing tests and are easier to produce, making them cheaper to purchase. They get results quicker too, but are a little less reliable. “They’re not quite as good as our gold standard, but they’re better than nothing,” he said. Farrow said the standard swab test can cost “$75 to $100” but the new one could be a fraction of that.
Farrow said he believes Waukesha County currently has more contact tracers in the field than the state does. He said more than 90% of first-call contacts are made in the first 24 hours, allowing people to be alerted to an exposure as soon as possible.
“We’ve been really diligent, I think, in monitoring our use of CARES Act funding,” said Waukesha County Child and Family Services Division Manager Lisa Roberts. “We are uncertain what future funding will be (and) we are looking at all scenarios.”
Roberts said the contact tracing team has been “a phenomenal group of impressive professionals (who) have worked tirelessly.”
Contributing: The Associated Press