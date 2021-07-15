PORT WASHINGTON — A Grafton man accused of placing nails in roadways around the area last year had the felony charges against him dismissed with new misdemeanor charges filed this week in Ozaukee County Circuit Court.
Theodore Drazovic, 28, was charged last February with five felony counts of criminal damage to property after investigators determined he was behind dozens of incidents where nails were placed in roadways and intersections around Ozaukee County in spring and summer of 2020. A criminal complaint said large amounts of roofing nails, construction nails and screws were placed at spots throughout Grafton, Mequon and Cedarburg, including side streets and heavily traveled areas.
Grafton police received a report that Drazovic had purchased nails from a hardware store there on Dec. 28. That call came as Mequon officers were en route to Lake Shore Drive and Donges Bay Road, where 56 2 1/2-inch nails were placed in the intersection.
Police stopped Drazovic’s car in the Town of Grafton and found an empty box of 2 1/2-inch roofing nails that same day, but he denied being part of any of the nail incidents authorities in the area had investigated, the complaint against him said.
But in February, Drazovic admitted to police he was behind the nail incidents, the complaint said.
“Drazovic stated that it was not his intent to damage other people’s cars, but rather he believed that people were following him and that he would throw these nails out of his car when he felt threatened by them,” the complaint said.
Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said in an email Tuesday the case was originally charged on felony counts — where damage is over $2,500 — “on the theory that the prosecution could aggregate multiple offenses to come up with the requisite value of damage — greater than $2,500.”
But, he said, Drazovic’s defense attorney successfully argued such aggregation was unique to thefts under state law, and Circuit Court Judge Steven Cain agreed, ruling that the case could only be properly continued under misdemeanor charges.
“In other words, if you cause $100 damage to the property of 25 people, it’s 25 misdemeanors, not one felony,” Gerol wrote.
A call to defense attorney Brian Herro was not returned Tuesday.
As a result of the change in charges, Drazovic is no longer facing a prison term. However, each count is punishable by a term in county jail and/or probation, the maximum period of which is three years on each of the five misdemeanor counts issued, Gerol said.
Cash bail of $2,500, already posted in the felony case that has now been dismissed, was placed on the misdemeanor case, with the condition that Drazovic avoid any business whose primary purpose is the sale of construction or building materials. He is due in court again Aug. 18.