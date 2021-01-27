JACKSON — Charges have been filed against the 20-year-old Menomonee Falls man who was allegedly manufacturing Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at the Jackson Motel, W208-N16831 N. Center St.
Elijah Obregon is charged with two felonies of attempt to manufacture/deliver nonnarcotics and maintain drug trafficking place. He was also charged with misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, Obregon could face imprisonment up to six years and seven months, fines up to $15,500 or both.
Obregon appeared in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday for an initial appearance. The state requested a $2,500 cash bond. Obregon’s attorney requested a lower cash bond, but the court upheld the initial amount, court records show.
Obregon will appear for a preliminary hearing on March 17 at 2:45 p.m.
On Saturday, the Jackson Police Department was dispatched to the Jackson Motel for a male subject who reported he was “possessed by the devil” and “had taken a lot of drugs,” according to a criminal complaint.
Upon arrival, the suspect allowed police into the motel room and told an officer he had taken DMT.
Police conducted a search of the motel and located various materials used to produce DMT and glass pipes.
The motel manager told police that Obregon was the sole occupant of the room and had been residing there since September 2020.