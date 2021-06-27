WASHINGTON COUNTY — Local Bucks fans have been cheering on their hometown team in the Conference Finals with cold beer, good food, and even some live music at bars and restaurants in the area this past week.
Despite many businesses experiencing a shortage in staffing, especially in the restaurant industry, local restaurant owners do not seem worried about having too little staff to keep up with the overflowing demand the Bucks season has caused.
“We’re in a really good position between having great business and having a core staff I can rely on,” Baaree owner Jesse Daily said. “It was very nice last Saturday to see everyone come out and root for the Bucks.”
The Baaree hosts live musicians to perform in their beer garden and plays Bucks games on two big screens. Last night featured a music performance by The Bel Airs with Leroy Airmaster. Bucks fans are welcome to enjoy live music while drinking signature cocktails and cheering on their team, Daily added.
Schottz in downtown West Bend has a different special with each game, according to Owner Daniel Schott. He said that there isn’t much of a Bucks culture in the area, so their tavern is trying to create an exciting NBA atmosphere.
“We have been creative with our specials to try and lure a fan base,” Schott said. “We’re trying to show the community that we are a serious Bucks bar with the game on all of our screens and the sound turned all the way up.”
For the first game in the Conference Finals, Schott said their tavern offered free tall rail mixers in the first quarter, half off of domestic beers in the second quarter, half off of all tall mixers in the third, and for the fourth quarter only $1 domestic beers.
These bars and restaurants offer a variety of affordable drinks and food to enjoy the Conference Finals with and also provide a unique atmosphere for fans to watch the game from.
To visit The Baaree, it is located at 105 S. Main St. Thiensville in Ozaukee County. For those interested in visiting Schottz, it is located at 271 S Main St. in West Bend.