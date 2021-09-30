WAUKESHA — Chess may not be for everyone, but after a year of online-only events, the Waukesha Chess Club is slowly starting to grow again.
From March 2020 until April 2021, the club was forced to meet virtually because of the pandemic. Now that things are back in-person, Jim Nickell, longtime club president, said more and more people are attending events.
Especially after the popularity of the chess-based show “The Queen’s Gambit,” he said people have started to get into the hobby and play with the club.
On Wednesday, the club held its fall annual speed tournament for the first time since 2019. About 20 people showed up to play speed chess, during which games lasted about 10 minutes each compared to the potentially hours it takes to play regular chess.
Evan Seghers, who’s been a member of the club for about 10 years, said he’s glad the tournament was held in-person this year because playing chess virtually doesn’t let people read one another’s body language and it isn’t as engaging.
“It’s a different experience,” Seghers said.
Mathew Roeder, who has playing in the club since the 1990s, said that he’s happy to be playing chess in-person with a growing club.
“I’m excited chess is back,” Krause said.
The club is open to the public and people of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. It meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Waukesha, 709 North Grandview Blvd. Entry costs $3 for adults and $1 for kids. Masks are required in certain parts of the meeting hall.
For more information about the club, visit
https://waukeshachessclub.blogspot.com/ or call the club’s president at 262544-6266.