OCONOMOWOC — A week after the Oconomowoc Common Council chose to wait to vote on the ordinance that would allow city residents to keep chickens in their yard, the aldermen will discuss it once again at this coming Tuesday’s meeting.
The previous meeting saw extensive public comment — nearly an hour — from both sides on the issue. Residents spoke in favor of chickens as well as criticized them for their impact on quality of life in the neighborhoods they reside.
During last week’s meeting, aldermen wanted the following things addressed as part of the ordinance City Planner Jason Gallo would draft:
■ An application for those who want chickens and a design plan for where the chickens would be kept.
■ What the coop and run setback distance would be.
■ Punishments for those who don’t abide by the ordinance if it gets passed.
■ Clear language about odor and noise restrictions
■ And more that Gallo decides to include in the ordinance he creates.
The discussion around the application and the design plans among the aldermen was that the application forced potential chicken keepers to think through their plan for housing the chickens and how it would fit with their property, rather than just applying on a whim.
Alderman Matt Rosek said the most important thing is to weigh everyone’s property rights, including those who don’t want chickens.
“There is a lot going on, you’re trying to balance the people that don’t want chickens with the people that do,” Rosek said.
Citizens have told Rosek that the council is over regulating as it pertains to the chicken ordinance.
“It’s not over regulating, it’s about making sure that the 16,000 that don’t really care about chickens aren’t affected,” Rosek said.
Rosek said the city could always amend the ordinance in the future in case things go very well or very badly.
“If we pass something and it’s working great and there’s no complaints and everyone is happy, we can always modify it or change the distances a bit if people are happy,” he said. “It’s not the end.”
Skate Park
The Oconomowoc Skate Park design and build recommendation will also be on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Alderman Lou Kowieski, who has been leading the effort for the skate park, said the council will choose a firm to design and build the skate park as part of the resolution.
Kowieski said there has been engagement with youth in the community to talk about the direction of what the community would like to see as part of the skate park.
“Once approved by council, there will be a public notice and invitation to get people who are interested together, both in-person and virtually, to go through what they’d like to see from an element standpoint at the park,” Kowieski said.
The firm will then take the recommendations gathered and put that into a design that has good flow as a park and is within budget, he said.
Kowieski said the current timeline is to have the skate park done on or before Sept. 1.
He said the funds to build the park are still being raised and that one of the primary donors may speak at the meeting on Tuesday.
“I think we’ll hit our goals here relatively soon,” Kowieski said.
As part of the fundraising efforts, the OconSkates Fisheree Fundraiser is still scheduled for March 6. More information can be found on facebook.com/oconskates.
As always the formal agenda will be released today on the city’s website under the agenda center tab.