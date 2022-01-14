GERMANTOWN — Germantown Police Chief Mike Snow says the Police Department is in good shape with dedicated officers – in spite of the challenges of a changing world over the past two years.
The Germantown Public Safety Committee met Monday. During the meeting, Snow gave an overview of how police work has altered in the tumult of recent years.
“I just want to talk about what our officers are dealing with right now, kind of where they’re at right now, just so you know as a Public Safety Committee where our department is at,” he said.
Snow said many changes have occurred since early 2020, including public attitudes toward police and public tensions.
“It started with COVID, and responding to that, and not knowing a thing about it,” Snow said.
He said Germantown police have dealt with COVID as it came and figured things out. The civil unrest that occurred during 2020 following the death of George Floyd, however, caused lasting changes with people.
With the video available from that incident, and the protest movement across the nation that followed, Snow said people have become more aggressive and less respectful.
“So much of what’s happening now is because everyone has that video on them,” Snow said.
He said the protest movement affected Germantown as well; while most of those demonstrations were fine, he said, Germantown did have one become violent at one point. The treatment of Germantown police officers by many people has also changed, even though the village is a smaller community without many of the problems of larger cities.
“Civility toward law enforcement — and we can show this on video — is at an all-time low,” Snow said.
Even with the changes and new stresses, Snow said the department has held up well. He said they have always believed in being held accountable, and many of the reforms being discussed for police work at state and federal levels are about practices that the Germantown department is already solid on.
He said Germantown’s officers have kept working with honor and integrity, making virtuous decisions and doing everything possible to get it right, every time.
“We have a lot of reasons to be very encouraged, especially with this department,” Snow said. “The commitment is phenomenal. I think we’re in a good place.”