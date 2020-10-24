Sherrellis Sheria Stinnette, grandmother of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, speaks to the media during a protest rally for Marcellis Stinnette who was killed by Waukegan Police last Tuesday in Waukegan, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend and mother of his child, Tafara Williams, was wounded when a police officer in Waukegan opened fire Tuesday night after police said Williams' vehicle started rolling toward the officer following a traffic stop. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)