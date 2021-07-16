Chief Wallis retiring after 30 years with department

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Chief Jim Wallis did not have the usual route to becoming a police officer despite loving the profession since a young age.
Wallis was a wood pattern maker in his previous life and was laid off a few times before enrolling at Waukesha County Technical College and being involved with the Waukesha County Sheriff Reserves.
Wallis had considered leaving the state to take a job in law enforcement before enrolling in the police academy full time in Wisconsin, subsequently getting job offers from his hometown St. Francis police department before accepting a full-time job in the Town of Oconomowoc in July 1991.
And now, after 30 years with essentially the only department he ever served — he had a brief, part-time stint with Oconomowoc Lake to begin his career — Wallis has decided to retire from law enforcement.
Wallis, who has been the chief in the town the last 16-anda- half years, said his job as chief has been multi-faceted — in that he has to take care of his community, his officers and the board — and that he has loved that aspect of his day-to-day work.
Wallis said when his son went into law enforcement he would hear about all the bad things of law enforcement, but told his son that there are good things as well.
“I have met so many wonderful people I never would have had an opportunity to meet and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Wallis said. “That’s the part I’m going to miss the most.”
When Wallis first started as an officer, he was writing triplicate type reports. The technological advances have been what has changed the most for him during his years in law enforcement.
“We had a bag cellphone in the car and it was expensive to use so we were encouraged to come back to the department to use the phone,” Wallis said. “It was a luxury when I first started.
“Now you have your cellphone on you and we have instant resources to other police departments and the district attorney’s office should you need it.”
Wallis said he didn’t have a singular day that was his most memorable day on the job — rather any day he had a significant impact on somebody’s life was an important day to him.
“It’s nice getting support from people you’ve dealt with to know that you have made a difference in their life,” Wallis said. “It’s not always going to be good, but you don’t realize how far reaching the contact you have and what you do causes a change in somebody’s life.” Wallis said he is going to miss people telling him “we don’t need you anymore,” meaning he has done his job well as chief.
“During the bank robbery and being out there, there was officers telling me to get out of the way and that they had it handled,” he said. “Through those 30 years, you gain so much knowledge … As chief, I don’t have to run everything, I have to make sure that my officers, my supervisors have what they need and I fill those needs for them and make sure I set it up so they can do their job properly.”
Wallis said he has enjoyed seeing the department grow under his watch as well as training those individuals under him.
“My goal is to prepare the younger officers to come up, hopefully fight over my job one day and want to aspire to the chief’s position,” he said.
During his interview with the Enterprise and looking back on 30 years as an officer, Wallis couldn’t help recall how his becoming a police officer was predictable since he was a child.
Hanging on his wall in his office is a shadow box — inside the box are two pictures, one of him as a child and one of him as chief of police. In between the two pictures are his badges from over the years including one he has had since he was little.
“A neighbor across the street from me was a reserve officer for the city of St. Francis and he worked at Allen-Bradley in downtown Milwaukee,” Wallis said. “He gave me this Allen-Bradley chief badge back when I was a little guy.
“I would go stand on the street corner with him when the parades would go by with my badge on. I’ve kept that badge my whole life.”
In retirement, Wallis said he plans on working at WCTC at the gun range for law enforcement training as well as just taking a breather.
“As my wife says, ‘I don’t know why you say you’re retiring because you’re going to be busier than you were before,’” Wallis said. “I’ll be working on cars and restoring them as well as just using skills I have learned in years prior such as getting back to being a wood pattern maker.”
Wallis’ last day on the police department is Aug. 6.