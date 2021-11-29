WAUKESHA — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced Monday that seven children injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21 are continuing to be cared for at the hospital.

Ways to help in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Their conditions remain the same as they were Sunday — three children are in serious condition, three are in fair condition and one is in good condition.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin plans to keep their Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline open through the end of the week to support families seeking help with the emotional impact of the traumatic events. The helpline is available by calling: 414-266-6500.

Over the weekend, Children’s Wisconsin announced two children were able to return home, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin received 18 patients from the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident — ages ranging from three to 16 years old. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Children’s announced that one of the children passed away from their injuries. The boy was later identified as Jackson Sparks, who was eight years old.

To view daily updates on the conditions of the children, visit: https://bit.ly/3paen6C.