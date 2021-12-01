WAUKESHA — Children’s Wisconsin announced Wednesday that of the children injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday, Nov. 21, one is still in serious condition and four are in fair condition.
According to a 4 p.m. Wednesday update posted on their website, two more of the 16 children admitted to the Children’s Wisconsin hospital have been discharged since Monday to continue their recovery at home.
“For all the kids involved, including the five kids still in our care at our Milwaukee hospital, we are committed to supporting their ongoing physical and emotional recovery,” a statement from Children’s Wisconsin said. “… It is important for the community to understand that while the medical conditions of the children involved have improved, many face a journey of long recovery as a result of serious injuries. These children are able to go home or be transferred out of intensive care, but they will continue to need the love, support and dedication of the community.”
Children’s Wisconsin also announced they will no longer be providing daily updates on their website, however, any updates will continue to be provided online at: https://bit.ly/3xM9jt6.
On Sunday, Children’s Wisconsin announced they will have their mental and behavioral health helpline available through the end of the week at: 414-266-6500. The helpline is to support families experiencing emotional trauma.