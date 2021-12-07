WAUKESHA — Children’s Hospital shared Tuesday that three children injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21 are continuing treatment at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital - Milwaukee.

According to a 2 p.m. update Tuesday, those three children are listed in fair condition. Two other children injured in the parade were discharged Dec. 2, according to Children’s Wisconsin. Those two children are continuing their recovery from home.

Children’s Wisconsin admitted 16 patients after the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21.

Children’s also announced that as staff reflects on the tragic event while supporting the physical and emotional recovery of those impacted, they will be offering blue light bracelets as a symbol of healing and hope.

“They align with the City of Waukesha’s current ‘unite with a blue light’ effort, which asks everyone to light a blue light outside their home and to keep it on through the holidays,” the statement said. “Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee is also lit blue this month.”

On Friday, Dec. 3, Children’s Wisconsin shared that therapists with their Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline responded to calls from more than 90 families in response to the tragedy in Waukesha. The helpline is now closed, however, live support continues to be available by calling or texting the national Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. To connect with Children’s Wisconsin mental or behavioral health team for an appointment, or to find additional resources, the public can call 414-266-3339.

Additional parade updates from Children’s Wisconsin are available at: https://bit.ly/3rKWwGi.

