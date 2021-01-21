OCONOMOWOC — The 12th annual Chilifest is set for Jan. 30 with 20 businesses offering a taste of chili — with 10 of those businesses also participating in the new Bloody Mary tasting as well.
The annual event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday, with the chili tasting and Bloody Mary tasting beginning at noon and running until 3 p.m.
The event is put on by the Downtown Oconomowoc Business District and Director Sara Ninmann said Chilifest will also have a warming tent at Village Green. However, there will not be a nonprofit tent offering chili.
“Due to the times, we had to put some more regulations in and having open chili from whomever wasn’t working for us any longer,” Ninmann said.
Inside the warming tent there will be tables for people to hang out, eat their chili and listen to live music.
Also at the Village Green will be a bonfire, an ice bar presented by AJ’s Pub and a bags tournament should there be enough interest, Ninmann said.
For the kids, there will be a treasure hunt from noon to 3 p.m. where they can go to the local businesses and search for gift bags.
And if the weather cooperates and makes enough ice for the city’s public works department to run its equipment on Fowler Lake, an ice rink will be made for skating.
The family skate will feature costumed characters including Elmo and Cookie Monster at 11 a.m, princesses at noon and superheroes at 1 p.m., Ninmann said.
Ninmann said the businesses are engaged and ready to go to offer events like this again.
“I think life is going on for business owners and people,” she said. “Participants get to choose when and how they engage. Everybody gets that choice.”
In addition, Ninmann said she feels the district’s job right now is to offer these events and people can come to them when they are ready.
“We want to make sure that they come out when they feel ready, but there is still enough stuff to engage in here so they enjoy their time,” she said.
There are 4,500 tickets available for the chili tasting and only 200 available for the Bloody Mary tasting.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket can do so at downtownoconomowoc.org.