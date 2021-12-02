Chisholm: ‘Human error’ led to Brooks’ bail, Christmas Parade Tragedy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm spoke Thursday on the decision to let Darrell Brooks, the man charged with six homicides following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, out on $1,000 bail before the parade.

Ways to help in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Chisholm said he’s reviewed the decision and concluded the bail was “inappropriately low given the context of what we knew.” He said the bail was handled by an assistant district attorney who has been on the job about two-and-a-half years.

Chisholm said that the ADA had about two dozen felony level cases to review that day and was in the midst of a trial. He said the court system’s risk assessment system labeled Brooks as “high risk” and that system “should have been followed” but the high risk report wasn’t uploaded into the case management system at the time the ADA assessed Brooks’ bail — he said the ADA then saw his previous bail was $500 and simply doubled it.

“Higher cash bail should have been recommended at this case,” Chisholm said. “That’s a mistake, that’s human error. And it set in motion a chain of events that resulted in tragedy.”