Christmas celebration to be different this year in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Chamber of Commerce is planning a different kind of celebration for this year’s Christmas season.
The Chamber announced on Facebook this week that it will have a three-week extended Christmas celebration this year, rather than the usual one-day celebration. According to Chamber Executive Director Lynn Grgich, the Germantown Christmas Festival will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 14 — the second Saturday in November, as always — with the annual 5K Candy Cane Run and Walk at 9 a.m. that day.
“Basically what we’re doing is changing things to work with COVID-19,” Grgich said.
This year, the Candy Cane Walk will have a virtual 5K option. Participants for the 5K, virtual or in-person, can sign up and register through the Germantown Chamber of Commerce website, https://www.germantownchamber. org/events/.
The same day, Germantown will hold the Reverse Christmas Parade from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Grgich said the reverse parade is the same format they used over the summer for the Fourth of July, to limit people coming out in large groups where social distancing is not feasible.
“The vehicles in the parade are going to drive through neighborhoods, so people can watch from their driveways,” Grgich said.
After Nov. 14, when events will kick off and in previous years would have been completed, there will be three weeks of distanced community activities. Grgich said they are still planning specific activities and when they will occur, but the Chamber of Commerce will post activities to its Facebook page that community members can view and then take part in, on their own or with family or friends.
“We’re expanding it (the Christmas Festival) via social media and online, so people can participate,” she said.
Some of the activities being planned include hot chocolate day, a cookie activity, a book walk being set up through the library and coloring contests, for both youth and adults. She said the community will be encouraged to take pictures of themselves while doing the various activities, or pictures of what they make, to post on social media so other people participating in the extended festival can share and enjoy the experience.
“Whatever happens with COVID-19, or whatever orders might come down, we can still do it safely,” Grgich said, noting that with virtual and remote activities, the Chamber of Commerce may even be able to engage more people in the holiday events.
“No matter what else is going on globally, we still want to bring the season of celebration to the community,” Grgich said. “Just set aside whatever issues are going on and just have some fun with friends and family.”