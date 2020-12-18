WAUKESHA — For the first time in 800 years the world can view the “Christmas Star,” or what is in actuality the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn coming close together and appearing as one bright light, on Monday night.
The city of Waukesha announced the phenomenon and encouraged the public to turn off all non-essential lights Monday for a better view of the sky.
According to NASA, in 1610, astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered the four moons of Jupiter and Saturn’s rings. In 1623, the solar system’s largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, traveled together across the sky in what is known as the “Great Conjunction.”
According to NASA, the event is so rare because it’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky and nearly 800 years since the alignment occurred at night — allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness the conjunction.
The conjunction is easily viewable these next two weeks and will be at their closest Monday night, also the night of the Winter Solstice.
Retzer Nature Center Planetarium Director Lisa Swaney said she is happy to work with the city to plan for better viewing. “At the time that we organized this like eight months ago we chose the time of (7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to turn off non-essential lights) because we wanted people to be home and (see it) before kids went to bed in the night,” Swaney said.
However, to see the Christmas Star, the community can view it right at sunset, looking west.
“It’s really not a star ... but because they’re both very bright objects in the sky they’re going to appear like one star,” Swaney said. “So the last time this conjunction (of planets) happened was the year 2000, every 20 years, however, they have not been this close (before).”
Swaney said the two planets will appear only seven arc minutes of each other in the sky. Although she really wishes she could host an event at the planetarium, it is best for the safety of the public not to have such an event, due to COVID-19.
“I was a science teacher and taught space and flight and I’m learning some of these things as we go along as well and the significance of them,” she said. “It really is just amazing to be able to experience this and I think it’s the perfect year to experience this when people need something to just look forward to and the idea of having a true Christmas star this year is kind of amazing.”
Swaney said for her, this event stands out in 2020 and is one of the biggest astronomical events she will witness this century. She said if the event cannot be viewed due to cloudy skies, there will likely be plenty of live streams. NASA plans to live-stream the event from various platforms.
Christmas Star viewing
Waukesha will be shutting off park lights for one hour between
7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday at the following sites:
■ 1. Lowell Park, 2201 W. Michigan Ave.
■ 2. Saratoga Athletic Complex, 301 S. Prairie Ave.
■ 3. Rivers Crossing Park, 3703 Rivers Crossing Drive
■ 4. Banting Park, 2101 Butler Drive
■ 5. Meadowview Park, Northview and Meadowbrook Rd
■ 6. Merrill Crest, 616 S. University Drive
■ 7. Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St. Houses and businesses are encouraged to turn off nonessential lights as well.
The city of Waukesha is suggesting the public:
■ Gently illuminate their home to create a dreamy atmosphere
■ Dress in glitter and sparkles
■ Create a cozy place for viewing the star
■ Create three-dimensional star ornaments following along to a video provided on the city’s website For additional information, visit https://waukeshawi.gov/1948/Waukesha-Starry-Night.