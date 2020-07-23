Christmas village built through generations looking for a new home

CEDARBURG - After 30 years of building an ever-growing Christmas village, Julie Son’s family decided it was time to sell the town they call “Melville.” Her father Melvin Martin has been accumulating houses and figurines since she was in high school, and it has been growing ever since.
Starting with a train and a few houses, Martin has been looking for additions to his collection including the expansion of a skating rink, extension cords to power the streetlights, a town square, a countryside, trees and animals (but no cars). He now has over 100 buildings and several hundred people.
“My children would come over on Christmas Eve and dad would proudly show them his ever-expanding village,” Son said.
The village started out on her parents’ piano in their house in Mequon but has been relocated to the ping pong table in their condo in Cedarburg. It spread to a side table, bookshelves and filing cabinets. The village is so expansive that the family decided to keep it up year-round since it is too large to reassemble annually.
“It’s probably been up for 10 years now,” Son said.
As the years passed by, Son decided to gift her dad with a welcome sign for the village. She named it “Melville” in honor of her father’s name, Melvin. “Melville is a 30-year hobby that we all love and adore. My father loves Melville and had so much fun creating it and finding just the right pieces and locations for each piece,” she said.
After Son lost her job in Florida, she decided to move up to Wisconsin to help out her aging parents for the summer. Her dad turns 88 and her mom turns 90 this year. Since she had free time, she and the family decided it was time to find “Melville” a new home.
“My kids both took some pieces, I took some pieces, and my sister and brother both took some pieces,” she said.
Son was looking to find a dealer, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of them aren’t available at this time. She hasn’t posted the items for sale yet, but she is looking to sell them eventually on eBay, hopefully as an entire set. Most of the houses or buildings and some of the people still have their original boxes from when they were purchased.
“Now the whole family has a little piece of Melville. We will all proudly display them in our own homes every Christmas,” Son said.